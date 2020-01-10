 Prince To Be Celebrated By Massive All-Star Lineup In Los Angeles - Noise11.com
by Tim Cashmere on January 10, 2020

Prince’s extraordinary career is going to be celebrated in a mammoth all-star gig featuring a load of artists from all corners of the musical spectrum.

The tribute will take place on Tuesday, January 28 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre and a film of the show will air on CBS later in 2020.

Artists performing the Purple One’s back catalogue include Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind and Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher and Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles). They’ll join Prince collaborators including The Revolution, Sheila E. and Morris Day and the Time, with more performers to be announced.

Prince released dozens of albums including iconic releases like 1999, Diamonds and Pearls and Purple Rain spawning a enormous stream of hits. In later years albums like Musicology and 3121 were less commercially successful, but attracted great reviews.

He died in 2016 from an unexpected drug overdose.

Watch Prince perform an acoustic version of Cream live in 2004:

