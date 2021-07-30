Prince's 10th Posthumous Album 'Welcome 2 America' Released - Noise11.com

Prince is more prolific as a dead guy than most acts with a pulse. His new album ‘Welcome 2 America’ is his 10th posthumous album since his death in 2016.

‘Welcome 2 America’ counts at the 36th Prince album. The entire recording took place between 10 and 19 March 2010 at his Paisley Park Studios and home in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Prince made the album with Chris Coleman and then 24-year Australian bass player Tal Wilkenfeld. At age 34, Wilkenfeld is already a veteran of work with Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck and Herbie Hancock.

‘Welcome 2 America’ was created from three archive CDs discovered in the Prince vault. Morris Hayes, a member of The NPG and The Time and who featured on George Clinton’s Funkestra for the Graffiti Bridge project, compiled the album. His selection for the tracklisting is similar to one of the archive CDs which also included the track ‘Cause and Effect’ which did appear in 2010 but then didn’t front for any future release.

The title track had a scathing view of the USA.

Welcome to America

Where you can fail at your job, get fired, rehired

And get a seven hundred billion dollar tip

Come on in, sit right down

And fill up your pockets, yeah

Mass media, information overload

Welcome to America

The compact disc and digital versions are the original issue.

1. Welcome 2 America (5:23)

2. Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master) (4:05)

3. Born 2 Die (5:03)

4. 1000 Light Years From Here (5:46)

5. Hot Summer (3:32)

6. Stand Up And B Strong (5:18)1

7. Check The Record (3:28)

8. Same Page, Different Book (4:41) 2

9. When She Comes (4:46)

10. 1010 (Rin Tin Tin) (4:42)

11. Yes (2:56)

12. One Day We Will All B Free (4:41)

