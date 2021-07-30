 Prince's 10th Posthumous Album 'Welcome 2 America' Released - Noise11.com
Prince Welcome 2 America

Prince’s 10th Posthumous Album ‘Welcome 2 America’ Released

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2021

Prince is more prolific as a dead guy than most acts with a pulse. His new album ‘Welcome 2 America’ is his 10th posthumous album since his death in 2016.

‘Welcome 2 America’ counts at the 36th Prince album. The entire recording took place between 10 and 19 March 2010 at his Paisley Park Studios and home in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Prince made the album with Chris Coleman and then 24-year Australian bass player Tal Wilkenfeld. At age 34, Wilkenfeld is already a veteran of work with Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck and Herbie Hancock.

‘Welcome 2 America’ was created from three archive CDs discovered in the Prince vault. Morris Hayes, a member of The NPG and The Time and who featured on George Clinton’s Funkestra for the Graffiti Bridge project, compiled the album. His selection for the tracklisting is similar to one of the archive CDs which also included the track ‘Cause and Effect’ which did appear in 2010 but then didn’t front for any future release.

The title track had a scathing view of the USA.

Welcome to America
Where you can fail at your job, get fired, rehired
And get a seven hundred billion dollar tip
Come on in, sit right down
And fill up your pockets, yeah
Mass media, information overload
Welcome to America

The compact disc and digital versions are the original issue.

1. Welcome 2 America (5:23)
2. Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master) (4:05)
3. Born 2 Die (5:03)
4. 1000 Light Years From Here (5:46)
5. Hot Summer (3:32)
6. Stand Up And B Strong (5:18)1
7. Check The Record (3:28)
8. Same Page, Different Book (4:41) 2
9. When She Comes (4:46)
10. 1010 (Rin Tin Tin) (4:42)
11. Yes (2:56)
12. One Day We Will All B Free (4:41)

Related Posts

Mark Knopfler image by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Knopfler Albums Compiled For Vinyl Collection

Mark Knopfler’s first five solo albums have been compiled into a next vinyl box set (with a CD edition coming as well).

57 mins ago
Marianne Faithfull Montreux
Marianne Faithfull’s Vital Montreux Performances Compiled for Historic Release

14 essential Marianne Faithfull live recordings from her five Montreux Jazz Festival shows between 1995 and 2009 have been compiled for an historic release ‘Marianne Faithfull: The Montreux Years’.

3 hours ago
George Harrison
27th Take of George Harrison ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ Previews 50th Anniversary All Things Must Pass

The 27th take of George Harrison’s recording of ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ has been revealed ahead of the released of the 50th anniversary of ‘All Things Must Pass’ box set.

4 hours ago
ZZ Top, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
ZZ Top Bass Player Dusty Hill Dead At 72

ZZ Top bass player Dusty Hill has died at age 72. While a cause of death has not been announced, it is understood Dusty died in his sleep at his home in Texas.

1 day ago
Zoot
Rick Springfield Still Ready To Reactivate Zoot Despite Delays

Covid has postponed the first Zoot tour in 50 years a number of times now but founding member and guitarist Rick Springfield says he can’t wait to get it happening.

3 days ago
Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman
Live Donald Fagen and Steely Dan Albums Coming In September

Donald Fagen will release two live albums in September. ‘Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live’ will be the first Steely Dan live album in 25 years. Fagen will also release the solo ‘The Nightfly Live’.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Ronnie Wood Has A Live Album On The Way

Ronnie Wood will release his live album ‘Mr Luck: A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ in September.

3 days ago