 R.I.P. Australian 60s Pop Star Gaynor Bunning - Noise11.com
R.I.P. Australian 60s Pop Star Gaynor Bunning

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2021

in News

Gaynor Bunning, one of Australia’s early pop stars of the 60s, has died in Queensland at the age of 82.

Gaynor was a fixture of the early days of Australian television, appearing on Bandstand, The Bobby Limb Show, In Melbourne Tonight and The Penthouse Club. She was often seen starring in comedy sketches with Bert Newton.

Gaynor Bunning started out on Melbourne radio with 3DB as part of the Swallows Juniors radio show which eventually moved to television hosted by Brian Naylor and rebranded Brian and the Juniors.

As a recording artist Gaynor was signed to W&G Records. Her hits included Edith Piaf’s Milord, Is It All Over Now, Unlock Those Chains and My First Love and Last Love.

Gaynor married Graeme White and lived on the Gold Coast. She had suffered dementia for some time.

