R.I.P. Lisa Schouw of Girl Overboard

Lisa Schouw of Girl Overboard has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Girl Overboard were best known for their 1990 hit ‘The Love We Make’. It reached no 23 on the Australian ARIA chart.

New Zealander Lisa re-teamed with Melbourne songwriter Robin Gist in 1987 and formed Seperate Tables. Under that name they support John Farnham on the Jack’s Back tour.

Separate Tables became Girl Overboard in 1989. As Girl Overboard they started work on the first of only two albums. The debut album Paint A Picture, featuring ‘The Love We Make’ reached no 18 on the ARIA album chart.

Their song ‘I Can’t Believe’ earned Girl Overboard at ARIA Award nomination for Breakthrough Artist in 1990.

A second album ‘Go’ in 1993 failed to chart and Girl Overboard broke up.

Lisa started her career as a classical dancer in New Zealand. After the break-up of Girl Overboard she navigated to theatre co-devising, writing and performing in her one woman show Singing Over the Bones for sold out seasons at BSharp 2000, Belvoir Street Theatre and The Stables, 2001.

She also wrote and starred in The Other Woman: The Life and Music of Nina Simone which sold out at The Studio, Sydney Opera House (2004 & 2005) and The Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2004. She directed and produced A Bit On the Side, a series of devised theatre seasons in 2003 at the Side On Cafe, starred in Australian film Hungry Heart, and worked as a vocal coach at Actors Centre Australia, NIDA and for various artists.

Melbourne musician and former Girl Overboard member John Favaro posted to Facebook, “Very sad today to hear of the passing of

Lisa Schouw, a talented and unique performer who always demanded the best from herself and her band mates. This video the first of many Girl Overboard did , it was shot just down the road in Williamstown. We shared so many great experiences. Condolences to her family. Like the song, I can’t believe it. RIP Lisa”

