 R.I.P. Rusty Young of Poco 1946-2021 - Noise11.com
Rusty Young of Poco photo from Blue Elan Records

Rusty Young of Poco photo from Blue Elan Records

R.I.P. Rusty Young of Poco 1946-2021

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 16, 2021

in News

Poco’s Rusty Young has died from a heart attack at age 75.

Normal Russell ‘Rusty’ Young formed Poco in 1968. He had previously been the road manager for Buffalo Springfield. Buffalo Springfield gave Rusty his first record credit with they needed a steel guitarist for their song ‘Kind Woman’ on the final album ‘Last Time Around’.

After Buffalo Springfield broke up Young and Randy Meisner (later of Eagles), Jim Messina and Richie Furay formed Poco with drummer George Grantham. Meisner quit a year later and was replaced with Timothy B. Schmit, who would also replace Randy later once again in Eagles.

Rusty Young wrote Poco’s classic ‘ Rose of Cimarron’.

In 2020 Young reflected on his career saying, “I’ve been fortunate to have had a magical career. From the moment I was called to play on the Buffalo Springfield album, all through Poco, and now through my solo projects, things have just fallen into place. I’ve worked really hard to be the best I can be, and I think my music is the proof.”

In a statement Blue Elan Records released, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Poco co-founder, Rusty Young, at the age of 75. Young suffered a heart attack last night. A beloved member of the Blue Élan Records family, Young was best known as the heart and soul of Poco – the band widely considered to be one of the founders of the classic Southern California country rock sound. Young was an integral member of the band throughout their influential six decade career.”

Young is survived by wife Mary, daughter Sara, his three Grandsons as well as Mary’s children Joe, Marci and Hallie and her two grandchildren.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Beatles White Album
The Beatles White Album No 1 Expected To Fetch $1 million+ At Auction

Considered the holy grail of all Beatles albums, the only known factory sealed White Album Marked 0000001 hits the block today for New Jersey auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

1 day ago
Joy McKean
APRA To Honour Country Legend Joy McKean

Country legend Joy McKean has been announced as the recipient of the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music for 2021.

1 day ago
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band
Historic John Lennon and Yoko Ono Footage of Give Peace A Chance Released

Previously unreleased video of John Lennon and Yoko Ono performing a homemade early edition of ‘Give Peace A Chance’ from the Sheraton Oceanus Hotel in the Bahamas has been released days ahead of the expanded ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ box set.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Take A Jab At Anti-Vaxxers in New Song ‘Eazy Sleazy’

Mick Jagger has released a surprised new duet with Dave Grohl. ‘Eazy Sleazy’ popped out of nowhere today and it sticks the needle right into the arm of anti-vaxxers.

2 days ago
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Calls For Police Reform

Steve Wonder has called for police reform after yet another black man was murdered by police Minneapolis Police, just 10 miles where George Floyd was murdered in 2020.

3 days ago
The Who Heinz Beanz
The Who Revisit Heinz Baked Beans For 50th Anniversary

The Who have reunited with Heinz five decades after their iconic 'The Who Sell Out' album artwork, which featured frontman Roger Daltrey sitting in a bath full of Heinz Beanz.

3 days ago
David Gilmour
Watch David Gilmour Perform Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Albatross’

David Gilmour’s performance of the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Albatross’, written by the late Peter Green, has premiered on YouTube.

April 9, 2021