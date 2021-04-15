R.I.P. Rusty Young of Poco 1946-2021 - Noise11.com

Poco’s Rusty Young has died from a heart attack at age 75.

Normal Russell ‘Rusty’ Young formed Poco in 1968. He had previously been the road manager for Buffalo Springfield. Buffalo Springfield gave Rusty his first record credit with they needed a steel guitarist for their song ‘Kind Woman’ on the final album ‘Last Time Around’.

After Buffalo Springfield broke up Young and Randy Meisner (later of Eagles), Jim Messina and Richie Furay formed Poco with drummer George Grantham. Meisner quit a year later and was replaced with Timothy B. Schmit, who would also replace Randy later once again in Eagles.

Rusty Young wrote Poco’s classic ‘ Rose of Cimarron’.

In 2020 Young reflected on his career saying, “I’ve been fortunate to have had a magical career. From the moment I was called to play on the Buffalo Springfield album, all through Poco, and now through my solo projects, things have just fallen into place. I’ve worked really hard to be the best I can be, and I think my music is the proof.”

In a statement Blue Elan Records released, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Poco co-founder, Rusty Young, at the age of 75. Young suffered a heart attack last night. A beloved member of the Blue Élan Records family, Young was best known as the heart and soul of Poco – the band widely considered to be one of the founders of the classic Southern California country rock sound. Young was an integral member of the band throughout their influential six decade career.”

Young is survived by wife Mary, daughter Sara, his three Grandsons as well as Mary’s children Joe, Marci and Hallie and her two grandchildren.

