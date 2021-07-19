 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Will Be A Sports Illustrated Covergirl - Noise11.com
Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Will Be A Sports Illustrated Covergirl

by Music-News.com on July 20, 2021

in News

Megan Thee Stallion has celebrated becoming the first rapper to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.

Editors at the publication announced on Monday that the superstar has been selected to appear on one cover of the annual edition, with tennis ace Naomi Osaka and actress Leyna Bloom serving as the other two cover models.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Megan uploaded a snap of her cover photoshoot, and revealed the gig was a dream come true.

“Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life,” the 26-year-old wrote in the caption. “It means the world to me to be on this cover.”

For her photoshoot, which was helmed by photographer James Macari and took place on a Miami beach, Megan poses up a storm in a variety of bikinis and swimsuits from her Fashion Nova line.

And creative director M.J. Day insisted tMegan Thee Stallion was the perfect fit for the publication.

“Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t stay in one lane. In fact, she encourages everyone to be in multiple, and this is what we love about her. She captured the world’s attention with her music and style, but what caught our attention was her unfiltered approach to the way she makes you think. She uses her platform to push boundaries, dissect societal norms and encourage humans to think about the backward way our society continues to operate,” she praised. “Megan is a vessel for change, and we are honoured to have her on our 2021 cover.”

