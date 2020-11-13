Rapper Mo3 Shot Dead in Dallas - Noise11.com

Melvin A. Noble, the 28 year old rapper aka Mo3, has been shot dead on the Dallas Interstate 35.

Dallas Police issued the following information:

On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call on northbound I-35 at Clarendon Drive. The complainant, Melvin A. Noble, a 28-year old Black male, was shot multiple times by the unknown Black male suspect who fled the scene in a dark color sedan. The complainant was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

An innocent bystander was also injured and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The next of kin notification was made at the hospital. At this point in this active investigation, the motive is unknown, and no one is in custody. If anyone has information regarding this homicide, please contact Detective Chris Anderson at (214) 671-3616 or email him at [email protected] Please refer to case number 201916-2020.

And earlier

On November 11, 2020, at approximately 11:55 a.m., an adult male victim was traveling northbound on I-35 at Clarendon Drive when he was approached by a suspect(s) driving what is believed to be a dark color car. The suspect, described as an adult Black male, exited his car armed with a firearm and began approaching the victim’s car. The victim exited his vehicle and began running southward on the freeway. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him. In doing so, the suspect also struck an innocent bystander, an adult male, who was sitting in his vehicle. The first victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim was also transported to an area hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. The suspect remains at large. This incident will be documented on case number 201916-2020. The name of the deceased victim will not be released until pending next of kin notification.

Mo3 release his first music as the 2014 mixtape ‘Shottaz’. After partnering with rapper Boosie Badazz he released ‘Shottaz Reloaded’ in 2015. That album gave him his first hit with ‘Hold Ya Tongue’.

The 2018 project ‘Hottaz 3.0’ contained another hit with ‘Errybody’.

His last release was the mixtape ‘Badazz Mo3’ with Boosie Badazz.

