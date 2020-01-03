 Red Hot Summer 10th Anniversary Playing Times For Ballarat and Mt Gambier - Noise11.com
Red Hot Summer 10th Anniversary Playing Times For Ballarat and Mt Gambier

by Paul Cashmere on January 3, 2020

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour will kick off its 10th season with shows in Ballarat, Victoria and Mt Gambier, South Australia this weekend.

BALLARAT WEATHER FORECAST SATURDAY
The forecast for this show is partly cloudy and 35c. Please ensure you have a hat and sunscreen and stay hydrated during the day. We have free drinking water refill stations located throughout the venue.

Patrons may take advantage of the market umbrellas at the rear of the site, these are unreserved. Misting Cannons will operate for the event duration. Event first aid is located adjacent to the main toilets – please seek medical assistance at any time should you feel unwell. Please note that umbrellas, tents and shade structures are not permitted for safety reasons.

MT GAMBIER WEATHER FORECAST SUNDAY
The weather is forecast at 20c and partly cloudy. Please bring warm clothing for the evening.

PLAYING TIMES FOR BALLARAT AND BENDIGO
Boom Crash Opera 1:55pm
Killing Heidi 2:45pm
Baby Animals 3:40pm
The Angels 4:50pm
The Living End 6:00pm
James Reyne 7:10pm
Hunters and Collectors 8:30pm

– Artist line up and playing times are subject to change.

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 4th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 5th January 2020
Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Old Mount Gambier Gaol 08 8723 0032

Saturday 11th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Sounds By The River
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Mannum Visitor Information Centre 1300 626 686

Sunday 12th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 19th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 25th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th January 2020
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 1st February 2020
Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Glasshouse www.glasshouse.org.au

Saturday 8th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 9th February 2020
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 15th February 2020
Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 23rd February 2020
Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 1st March 2020
Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

