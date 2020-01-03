Red Hot Summer 10th Anniversary Playing Times For Ballarat and Mt Gambier

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer tour will kick off its 10th season with shows in Ballarat, Victoria and Mt Gambier, South Australia this weekend.

BALLARAT WEATHER FORECAST SATURDAY

The forecast for this show is partly cloudy and 35c. Please ensure you have a hat and sunscreen and stay hydrated during the day. We have free drinking water refill stations located throughout the venue.

Patrons may take advantage of the market umbrellas at the rear of the site, these are unreserved. Misting Cannons will operate for the event duration. Event first aid is located adjacent to the main toilets – please seek medical assistance at any time should you feel unwell. Please note that umbrellas, tents and shade structures are not permitted for safety reasons.

MT GAMBIER WEATHER FORECAST SUNDAY

The weather is forecast at 20c and partly cloudy. Please bring warm clothing for the evening.

PLAYING TIMES FOR BALLARAT AND BENDIGO

Boom Crash Opera 1:55pm

Killing Heidi 2:45pm

Baby Animals 3:40pm

The Angels 4:50pm

The Living End 6:00pm

James Reyne 7:10pm

Hunters and Collectors 8:30pm

– Artist line up and playing times are subject to change.

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 4th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 5th January 2020

Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Old Mount Gambier Gaol 08 8723 0032

Saturday 11th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Sounds By The River

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Mannum Visitor Information Centre 1300 626 686

Sunday 12th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 19th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 25th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th January 2020

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 1st February 2020

Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Glasshouse www.glasshouse.org.au

Saturday 8th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 9th February 2020

Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 15th February 2020

Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 23rd February 2020

Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 1st March 2020

Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 7th March 2020

Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020

Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020

Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020

Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020

Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020

Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Noise11.com

