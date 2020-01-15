 Red Hot Summer Port Macquarie and Launceston Sell-Out - Noise11.com
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Red Hot Summer Port Macquarie and Launceston Sell-Out

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Duane McDonald is celebrating 10 years of Red Hot Summer with two more shows selling out bringing to tally to 19 out of 26.

The last tickets for the Launceston and Port Macquarie shows sold out yesterday (14 January).

Tickets are in the final sales for the second Sydney show, Wodonga, Dubbo and Cairns.

Red Hot Summer 2020 features:

Hunters & Collectors
James Reyne
The Living End
The Angels
Baby Animals
Killing Heidi
Boom Crash Opera

Hunters and Collectors launched the 2020 season on 4 January in Ballarat.

The surprise for 2020 is the newly revived James Reyne all-hit setlist.

Get there early for a six-pack from Boom Crash Opera.

Red Hot Summer continues with two shows in Mornington this weekend.

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 18th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 19th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 25th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th January 2020
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 1st February 2020
Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Glasshouse www.glasshouse.org.au

Saturday 8th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 9th February 2020
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 15th February 2020
Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 23rd February 2020
Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 1st March 2020
Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

