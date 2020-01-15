Red Hot Summer Port Macquarie and Launceston Sell-Out

Duane McDonald is celebrating 10 years of Red Hot Summer with two more shows selling out bringing to tally to 19 out of 26.

The last tickets for the Launceston and Port Macquarie shows sold out yesterday (14 January).

Tickets are in the final sales for the second Sydney show, Wodonga, Dubbo and Cairns.

Red Hot Summer 2020 features:

Hunters & Collectors

James Reyne

The Living End

The Angels

Baby Animals

Killing Heidi

Boom Crash Opera

Hunters and Collectors launched the 2020 season on 4 January in Ballarat.

The surprise for 2020 is the newly revived James Reyne all-hit setlist.

Get there early for a six-pack from Boom Crash Opera.

Red Hot Summer continues with two shows in Mornington this weekend.

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 18th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 19th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 25th January 2020 – SOLD OUT

Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th January 2020

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 1st February 2020

Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Glasshouse www.glasshouse.org.au

Saturday 8th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 9th February 2020

Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 15th February 2020

Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 23rd February 2020

Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 1st March 2020

Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 7th March 2020

Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT

Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020

Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020

Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020

Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD

Sunday 26th April 2020

Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

