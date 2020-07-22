Red Hot Summer Rescheduled Into 2022

Red Hot Summer’s postposted shows will now be delayed until 2022 because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronaviris pandemic.

Red Hot Summer 2020 was headlined by Hunters & Collectors with special guests James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera. The events were celebrating the decade milestone of Red Hot Summer with a sell out run before the pandemic hit.

Promoter Duane McDonald said everyone involved in the tour was hoping the Barossa, Kiama and Ballarat shows would be able to go ahead and were devastated to make the announcement today. “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions surrounding mass gatherings, we have made the heartbreaking decision not to proceed with the upcoming October dates,” he said. “The health and welfare of our patrons, artists, staff, and residents of the local areas are our number one priority. All artists have agreed to play the three shows in the summer of 2022, which we are very thankful for. Unfortunately, 2021 was not an option due to artist availabilities. All of these events are sold-out, and we hope that you choose to keep your ticket and join us on the new rescheduled dates.”

SPECIAL 2022 TOUR DATES FOR RED HOT SUMMER TOUR

The October dates were scheduled for Saturday 10th at Seppelsfield – Barossa, South Australia; Saturday 17th at Kiama Showgrounds in Kiama, New South Wales; and Saturday 24th at North Gardens in Ballarat, Victoria will now take place in March 2022.

Saturday 5th March 2022

Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 12th March 2022

Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

Saturday 19th March 2022

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

