Red Hot Summer Rolls Into Berry - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer tour will take over Berry Showgrounds this weekend with Jimmy Barnes leading an line-up of iconic rock acts.

This weekend’s event has been approved under the New South Wales government framework with Covid 19 safe rules enacted.

All punters at the Red Hot Summer Saturday show must bring their own camp chair. There will be no mosh pit or dancefloor under NSW rules. Fans are requested to stay within their own social groups and follow any direction from a Covid marshal.

To accommodate the Covid safe rules the Berry Showground is providing additional ground space for the Red Hot Summer event and there will be increased amenities, food and beverage offerings. Free hand sanitizer will also be available from all entry and exit points, first aid, amenities and vendors. Complimentary face masks will also be available from the first aid marquee.

Red Hot Summer playing times are:

2pm Chris Cheney

2:50pm Vika & Linda

3:50pm Diesel

5:05pm Jon Stevens

6:20pm Hoodoo Gurus

7:50pm Jimmy Barnes

