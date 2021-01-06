Red Hot Summer Swan Valley is A Sell-Out - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer’s Swan Valley event at Sandalford Wines in April has sold-out.

Health restrictions in Western Australia has meant a reduced capacity for the 2021 show. If restrictions ease more tickets are expected to go on sale.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and The Living End’s Chris Cheney.

The Western Australia sell-out comes after shows for Hobart, Mannum, Bribie Island, Jacobs Well and Mornington had already reached capacity.

Red Hot Summer 2021 will start in Launceston on 13 March.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Some tickets are still available for Launceston, Barossa Valley, Toowoomba, the second Bribie Island show, Cairns, the second Mornington show, Hunter Valley, Kariong, Berry, Canberra, Port Macquarie and Bendigo shows.

