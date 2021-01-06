 Red Hot Summer Swan Valley is A Sell-Out - Noise11.com
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Summer Swan Valley is A Sell-Out

by Paul Cashmere on January 6, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer’s Swan Valley event at Sandalford Wines in April has sold-out.

Health restrictions in Western Australia has meant a reduced capacity for the 2021 show. If restrictions ease more tickets are expected to go on sale.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and The Living End’s Chris Cheney.

The Western Australia sell-out comes after shows for Hobart, Mannum, Bribie Island, Jacobs Well and Mornington had already reached capacity.

Red Hot Summer 2021 will start in Launceston on 13 March.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Some tickets are still available for Launceston, Barossa Valley, Toowoomba, the second Bribie Island show, Cairns, the second Mornington show, Hunter Valley, Kariong, Berry, Canberra, Port Macquarie and Bendigo shows.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Butler
John Butler To Appear At Western Australia’s WA Forests Event

John Butler will perform live at the WA Forest event in Western Australia showing the movie ‘Cry of the Forests’.

10 hours ago
Peter Black photo by Alec Smart
Former Hard-Ons Peter ‘Blackie’ Black To Play Shows In Victoria and Queensland

Peter ‘Blackie’ Black of The Hard-Ons has lined up solo shows in Victoria and Queensland over coming months.

1 day ago
Warren McLean
Ex-Divinyls Drummer Warren McLean Dies

Warren McLean, a one-time drummer for Divinyls and I’m Talking, has died in Bali.

2 days ago
Hillsong
Hillsong Hotspot More Likely Human Interaction Than A Visit from the Ghost of Covid Past

A founder of controversial cult Hillsong Church is suggesting nothing less than a Christmas miracle after its Sydney location was listed as a Covid hotspot by the New South Wales government despite him declaring there was no-one at the location at the time.

3 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Doco To Stream To Mark 40th Anniversary

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner has produced a documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of Le Hoodoo Gurus.

6 days ago
Jimmy and Jane Barnes
Noise11.com Top Music News Stories July to September 2020

By the second half of 2020 Covid-19 had become the greatest threat to mankind since any war. Artists adjusted to iso, performing and recording remotely across the world while the fans watched from home.

6 days ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noise11.com Top Music News Stories April to June 2020

As Covid increases and isolation locked us down the music world faces challenges with cancellations globally but new music kept on coming. Here are Noise11.com's top music news headlines from April to June 2020.

6 days ago