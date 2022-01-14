Red Hot Summer With Jimmy Barnes and Hoodoo Gurus All Set For Mornington - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer Festival will fire up this weekend with the artists stoked to be back performing.
Duane told Elise Elliott to expect the artists to big deep into their setlist because they are so excited to be back.
Diesel, for instance, will be going back to his Johnny Diesel & The Injectors origins to mark the 30th anniversary of his debut album (plus a few years due to Covid) while Jon Stevens has an all-hit setlist spanning both his Noiseworks and INXS years.
The timetable for Red Hot Summer has also been released with Chris Cheney of The Living End performing solo at 1:45pm and headliner Jimmy
Red Hot Summer kicks off for 2022 at Mornington Racecourse at 320 Racecourse Road, Mornington on Saturday and again Sunday.
Showtimes are:
Gates open: midday
First act: 1pm
Chris Cheney: 1:45
Vika & Linda: 2:40
Diesel: 3:40
Jon Stevens: 4:50
Hoodoo Gurus: 6:15
Jimmy Barnes: 7:45
