Reece Mastin Is Hitting The Road - Noise11.com

Reece Mastin 2022 tour

Reece Mastin Is Hitting The Road

by Paul Cashmere on May 10, 2022

in News

Reece Mastin is reactivating the band to take the show on the road.

Reece has been an independent artist since 2015 and has been working to develop his own sound away from the roller-coaster ride of the reality show where we first heard his name.

“I’m pumped to announce we are back out there with 12 new gigs, and a brand new show,” Reece says. “We are playing all the hits, a bunch of epic covers and some cracking new music we’ve been working on in the background. It’s been more than tough the past few years for live music, and that’s why we are going above and beyond to make these shows an absolute party.”

Reece Mastin dates:

11 June, Albury, Beer Deluxe
12 June, Murchison, Railway Hotel
17 June, Barwon, The Barwon Club Hotel
25 June, Hepburn Springs, Palais
30 June, Belgrave, Sooki Lounge
8 and 9 July, Golden Vine Hotel
16 July, Fitzroy, Workers Club Hotel
5 August, Renmark, Renmark Hotel Motel
6 August, Adelaide, Norwood Hotel

