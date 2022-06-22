Reformed Noiseworks To Perform First Show At One Electric Day In Victor Harbor - Noise11.com

Noiseworks first scheduled show for the reformed band will be for Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day at Victor Harbor in South Australia on 5 November 2022.

The 2022 Noiseworks show will be the first for the band since the passing of guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser in 2016 from canceer. Noiseworks has played live with Chet on 16 April 2016 at Duane’s other event Red Hot Summer. For the 2022 reunion, Southern Sons’ Jack Jones will fill Chet’s boots.

Noiseworks also plan to release the long overdue fourth album recorded a decade ago with Fraser. The unreleased song ‘Let It Go’ was in their setlist at Stone Fest in Sydney in April 2013. The track was also in the Red Hot Summer setlist of 2016, as were the new songs ‘Stand Up’, ‘Heart & Soul’ and ‘Low’, all from the unreleased album.

Suzi Quatro will headline One Electric Day 2022 will Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Tickets for One Electric Day go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST Thursday 23rd June through Ticketmaster.

Frontier Touring Pre-Sale Details:

10am AEST on Tuesday 21st June until 10am AEST on Wednesday 22nd June 2022

Ticketmaster Pre-Sale Details:

11am AEST on Wednesday 22nd June until 11.59pm AEST Wednesday 22nd June 2022

General On Sale:

10am AEST on Thursday 23rd June 2022

Suzi Quatro will also perform her own show in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on 18 November 2022.

