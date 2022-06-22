 Reformed Noiseworks To Perform First Show At One Electric Day In Victor Harbor - Noise11.com
Noiseworks lead singer Jon Stevens performs at the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jon Stevens, Noiseworks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Reformed Noiseworks To Perform First Show At One Electric Day In Victor Harbor

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2022

in News

Noiseworks first scheduled show for the reformed band will be for Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day at Victor Harbor in South Australia on 5 November 2022.

The 2022 Noiseworks show will be the first for the band since the passing of guitarist Stuart ‘Chet’ Fraser in 2016 from canceer. Noiseworks has played live with Chet on 16 April 2016 at Duane’s other event Red Hot Summer. For the 2022 reunion, Southern Sons’ Jack Jones will fill Chet’s boots.

Noiseworks also plan to release the long overdue fourth album recorded a decade ago with Fraser. The unreleased song ‘Let It Go’ was in their setlist at Stone Fest in Sydney in April 2013. The track was also in the Red Hot Summer setlist of 2016, as were the new songs ‘Stand Up’, ‘Heart & Soul’ and ‘Low’, all from the unreleased album.

Suzi Quatro will headline One Electric Day 2022 will Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Tickets for One Electric Day go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST Thursday 23rd June through Ticketmaster.

Frontier Touring Pre-Sale Details:
10am AEST on Tuesday 21st June until 10am AEST on Wednesday 22nd June 2022
Ticketmaster Pre-Sale Details:
11am AEST on Wednesday 22nd June until 11.59pm AEST Wednesday 22nd June 2022
General On Sale:
10am AEST on Thursday 23rd June 2022

Suzi Quatro will also perform her own show in Sydney at the Enmore Theatre on 18 November 2022.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Evans Is Out Of Rose Tattoo Ahead of the European Tour

Former AC/DC bass player and until this week Rose Tattoo bass player Mark Evans is out of The Tatts.

1 hour ago
DIG Directions In Groove
D.I.G. (Directions In Groove) Reform For Brand New Heavies Australian Tour

Australian acid jazz band D.I.G. (Directions In Groove’ will reform for their first shows in 10 years to tour with Brand New Heavies across Australia.

1 day ago
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
The One Electric Day Pre-Sale Opened Today

Fans who want to guarantee their spot at One Electric Day in November can grab pre-sale tickets from today.

1 day ago
Screaming Jets
The Screaming Jets Have Expanded Their ‘All For One’ 30th Anniversary Tour

The Screaming Jets have added new dates in Wagga Wagga and Norah Heads, keeping the ‘All For One show on the road from August 4 through to October 14.

1 day ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil To Headline Stompen Ground In Broome

Midnight Oil have been confirmed as the headline act for Stompen Ground in Broome on 17 September.

1 day ago
Brand New Heavies
Brand New Heavies And Directions In Groove Will Tour Australia Very Soon

Australia is about to be treated to a long overdue dose of Acid Jazz when Brand New Heavies tour in July and August with a newly activated Directions In Groove (D.I.G.) also on the bill.

2 days ago
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
One Electric Day – The Three Suzi Quatro Number One Hits

With Suzi Quatro heading back to Australia for Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day in November, here is a Noise11 lookback to the three number one hits of Suzi Quatro.

2 days ago