Richard Clapton Pays Homage To His Influences - Noise11.com

Richard Clapton has collected covers to pay homage to the artists and songs that influenced his career on ‘Music Is Love (1966-1970).
Richard’s love of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young resonates on the tracklisting. The album title comes from a David Crosby song, Neil Young’s ‘Cinnamon Girl’ and ‘Southern Man’ are covered, he visits The Byrds (Crosby’s early band) with ‘So You Want To Be A Rock and Roll Star’ and ‘Eight Miles High’ and ‘For What Its Worth’ is a song by Buffalo Springfield, the band Neil Young and Stephen Stills were in before Crosby Stills Nash & Young.
The first taste of the album is The Lovin’ Spoonful’s ‘Summer In The City’.
Richard says, “John Sebastian was, and is, amazing. Doing this vocal nearly killed me – I’ve never done a song before with no breath at all! What a song. It’s been with me all my life.”
Richard Clapton – Music Is Love (1966 – 1970)
Out 9 April 2021 through Bloodlines
Music Is Love (1966 – 1970) tracklisting:
1. Get Together
2. So You Want To Be A Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
3. Summer In The City
4. Love The One You’re With
5. Riders On The Storm
6. Eight Miles High
7. For What It’s Worth (Hey, What’s That Sound)
8. Woodstock
9. Casey Jones
10. Almost Cut My Hair
11. Cinnamon Girl
12. Music Is Love
13. Southern Man
14. Midnight Rider
15. I Shall Be Released
