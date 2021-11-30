 Rihanna Honoured As National Hero In Barbados - Noise11.com
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna Honoured As National Hero In Barbados

by Music-News.com on December 1, 2021

in News

Rihanna Has Been Declared A National Hero By Officials In Her Home Country Of Barbados.

During the country’s first event as a republic, following a ceremony where Queen Elizabeth II was removed as the head of state, Rihanna was given the title of National Hero.

Rihanna received the honour at the country’s first-ever Presidential Inauguration Ceremony, where Dame Sandra Mason became the island’s leader.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who led the effort for Barbados to become a republic, bestowed the singer with the prize, and in a speech, referenced her 2012 song Diamonds.

“Above all else, commanding the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence, with her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth,” Mottley said of the singer. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions.”

Elsewhere, Prince Charles attended the ceremony to recognise the country’s transition out of the Commonwealth.

“The creation of this republic offers a new beginning,” he said during the event. “From the darkest days of our past and the appalling atrocity of slavery which forever stains our history, people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman1 Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele 30
Adele To Play Las Vegas Residency

Adele is heading to Las Vegas. Adele, who released her fourth studio album 30 earlier this month, announced on Tuesday that she will soon be staging a series of concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

12 hours ago
Adele 30
UK Charts: Adele ’30’ Is Number One

Adele has made a record-breaking debut atop the Official UK Albums Chart with her new record, ‘30’.

4 days ago
Hayley Mary
Hayley Williams Teases A Paramore Reunion

Hayley Williams has teased Paramore's return next year.

4 days ago
O'Shea
O’Shea To Represent Australia At World Expo

Husband and wife duo O’Shea, Mark and Jay O’Shea, are heading to Dubai to represent Australia at World Expo.

November 24, 2021
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers Is Recording Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs are recording new music with Nile Rodgers.

November 24, 2021
Justin Bieber (photo supplied)
Justin Bieber Urged To Cancel Middle East Show

Justin Bieber has been urged to pull out of his show in Saudi Arabia by the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

November 23, 2021
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake To Play Benefit In LA 9 December 2021

Drake took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will be held on 9 December at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

November 22, 2021