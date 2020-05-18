Rihanna, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish To Play BBC Streaming Festival

Rihanna, JAY-Z, and Billie Eilish are among the stars who have been added to the lineup for BBC Radio 1’s virtual Big Weekend festival.

Station chiefs were forced to cancel the live event, set to be held in Dundee, Scotland from 22 to 24 May, due to the coronavirus crisis, but are putting on an online alternative, which will feature performances from artists’ homes and archive sets.

On Monday, organisers announced sets from past weekends, including from Rihanna, Jay, Billie, Ed Sheeran, and even One Direction will air on the Headline Stage channel during the livestream.

Others whose past performances will be broadcast include Katy Perry, Little Mix, Coldplay, and Lady Gaga.

The festival will also feature all-new live performances from the homes of several stars, including Sam Smith, Niall Horan, the Jonas Brothers, Rita Ora, Yungblud, and Mabel.

The Big Weekend was the first of a string of British summer festivals shut down by the coronavirus – Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Latitude have also been cancelled or postponed as a result of the pandemic.

