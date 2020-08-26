Riley Gale of Power Trip Dead At 34

Riley Gale, singer for Dallas thrash-metal band Power Trip, is dead at age 34.

In a statement the band said:

“It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.

Power Trip formed in Dallas, Texas in 2008. They have released two albums ‘Manifest Decimation’ (2013) and ‘Nightmare Logic’ (2017).

Posted in Tribute to my friend Riley Gale…. Gone far to soon.. 35yrs old.. GOD BLESS YOU homie… So Fn sad…. pic.twitter.com/DwHoXdVj7R — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 26, 2020

We are truly saddened by the news and send our deepest condolences to the loved ones and fans of Riley Gale.#powertrip #rileygale https://t.co/6J57fDogGL — 𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐃𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐒 (@BloodlinesNYC) August 26, 2020

