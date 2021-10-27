Ringo Starr Premieres His ‘Rock Around The Clock’ Video - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr’s new song is a cover of Bill Haley and the Comets 1955 classic ‘Rock Around The Clock’.

Ringo was 15 when he first heard the song at the movies in the film ‘Blackboard Jungle’. Ringo recalls, “I’m sitting there, I’d been in the hospital, don’t know much about what’s going on lately, and they ripped up the cinema!!! They just threw the chairs and went crazy. I thought, ‘Wow this is great!!!!’ I remember that moment like it was yesterday, it was incredible. And the song just rocks. So when it came to choosing tracks for this EP I thought of doing ‘Rock Around the Clock’ for all these good reasons.”

In the video you can see Ringo Starr masked with Nathan East on bass, and Bruce Sugar Joe Walsh in Ringo’s own home studio.

“I first did a brushes version of it, like old school”, Ringo revealed about the recording process. “Then I thought, ‘Nah, put the sticks on!’ And it rocked! Then I called Joe Walsh and he rocked and it’s a separate solo. If you listen to cover versions of ‘Rock Around The Clock’ everybody plays that same solo, and Joe made this one stand out. So thanks to the great Joe Walsh, Nathan East, Bruce Sugar and let’s not forget our back-up singers Amy Keys and Windy Wagner! Thanks for rocking out with me through the pandemic! And Thank you Bill Haley! Peace and Love.”

‘Rock Around The Clock’ was written by Max Freedman and James Myers in 1952. Haley’s version is considered the first ever Rock and Roll song.

