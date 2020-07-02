 Ringo Starr To Celebrate 80th Birthday With All-Starr Streaming Party - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr To Celebrate 80th Birthday With All-Starr Streaming Party

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2020

Ringo Starr will become the first Beatle to pass the benchmark 80th birthday on 7 July and will celebrate like a superStarr.

Ringo’s Big Birthday Show will feature his Beatle buddy Paul McCartney, brother-in-law Joe Walsh and a stack of friends including Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr and Ben Harper.

“As everyone knows I love gathering with fans for peace and love on my birthday,” Ringo said in a statement.” But this year, I want everyone to be safe at home – so I called up a few friends and we put this Big Birthday Show together so we could still celebrate my birthday with you all, with some great music for some great charities. I hope you will all join me! Peace and Love, Ringo.”

The broadcast will also feature the premiere of a guest star version of Ringo’s “Give More Love” that was created to benefit Musicares and features Jeff Bridges, Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnette, Elvis Costello, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Peter Frampton, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Keb Mo and Willie Nelson.

Additionally there will be a playlist of unique tribute performances on Ringo’s YouTube channel. This will include musicians who have previously recorded Ringo’s songs, performances from past birthday celebrations as well as some new versions which artists will be posting on their socials. Look for musical tributes from Ben Folds, Ben Dickey, Bettye LaVette, Colin Hay, Elvis Costello, Gregg Rolie, Judy Collins, Peter Frampton, Richard Marx, Steve Earle, Steve Lukather and many more.

While Ringo won’t be gathering with family, friends and fans at Capitol Records this year for his birthday, he invites everyone everywhere to think, say or post #peaceandlove at Noon their local time on July 7th. Fans are already organizing online events around the world to fulfill Ringo’s birthday wish of a wave of Peace & Love across the planet. Look for details on Ringo’s Facebook page for events starting in New Zealand and ending in Hawaii. Ringo began these in 2008 at the Hard Rock Café Chicago and in 2018 he celebrated the 10th Anniversary at the Hard Rock Café Nice. In the ensuing years it has grown enormously and in 2019 there were over 30 Peace & Love events in countries all around the world including Argentina – Buenos Aires; Chascomus, Armenia – Yerevan Australia -Sydney, Bolivia – La Paz, Brazil – Sao Paulo, Columbia -Bogota, Costa Rica – San Jose, Cuba – Habana, Czech Republic – Prague, El Salvador – San Salvador, Estonia – Tallin, Finland – Helsinki, Germany – Hamburg and Halle, Italy – Venice, Japan – Osaka; Tokyo, Panama – Panama City, Paraguay -Asunción, Peru – Lima, Russia – Moscow, Spain – Barcelona; Madrid, United Kingdom – London; Liverpool, United States – Chicago; Minneapolis, Hawaii, Los Angeles, New York City.

The show will be live from Ringo’s YouTube channel from 7 July, 2020.

