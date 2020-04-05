 Rita Wilson Performs For First Time Since Recovering From COVID-19 - Noise11.com
Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson Performs For First Time Since Recovering From COVID-19

by Music-News.com on April 6, 2020

in News

Rita Wilson sang the National Anthem during NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race in a pre-recorded video over the weekend.

Last month, Rita and her husband Tom Hanks were diagnosed with coronavirus after coming down with “body aches, chills and slight fevers”.

He announced on Instagram at the time: “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

Tom is taking things “one-day-at-a-time” after his coronavirus diagnosis.

Alongside a photograph of himself and Rita, Tom wrote: “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx (sic)”

