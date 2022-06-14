 Rod Stewart Responds to Elvis Costello Comments About His Party of the Palace Performance - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart Responds to Elvis Costello Comments About His Party of the Palace Performance

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2022

in News

Rod Stewart has responded to Elvis Costello’s diss of his Queen’s Jubilee Palace show taking it personal, asking “where’s your hair gone mate”.

In a tweet he said, “Dear Elvis @elviscostello, yes my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologise , I though it better it to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry By the way where’s your hair gone mate ?????”

Elvis then fired back “Dear Lord Stewart. You know I love you. Think the Queen would have loved “You Wear It Well” or even “Hot Legs”As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat. Up The Republic. Elvis O.rrible B.loody E.erbet

Elvis earlier posted what a “shite” show the Palace at the Party concert was last week and especially called out Stewart for what really was a very lacklustre performance.

“I mean, I know you all love him and he’s one of yours and everything, but Rod. What the fuck?

“I must say, listen we all have bad nights vocally, but for fuck sake, ‘Sweet fucking Caroline’.
“Are you fucking kidding me?

“I mean I’ve been in showbusiness 45years so I do know a thing or two. How is it that nobody suggested Rod sing ‘You Wear It Well’?”

Party at the Palace was truly a horrible event filled with disposable pop acts and featuring many acts such as Diana Ross who had zero connection to the Queen or Commonwealth.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gilbert O'Sullivan
Gilbert O’Sullivan Invited Mick Hucknall and K.T. Tunstall To Guest On His New Album ‘Driven’

Gilbert O’Sullivan have two very special guests on his new album ‘Driven’, Mick Hucknall of Simply Red and K.T. Tunstall.

11 hours ago
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Watch Michael Anthony Sing Van Halen’s ‘Ain’t Talkin bout Love’

Fans at The Circle in New Jersey last week were treated to something special. Founding Van Halen member and bass player Michael Anthony performing the Van Halen song ‘Ain’t Talkin Bout Love’.

12 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Undergoes Major Operation

Ozzy Osbourne has undergone a major operation to remove pins in this neck and back.

13 hours ago
Ellen Foley
Ellen Foley Sidelined With Covid And Out of Ian Hunter Birthday Show

Ellen Foley will miss the event performing the songs of Ian Hunter at the City Winery in New York this weekend after coming down with Covid.

15 hours ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Mick Jagger Has Covid, Rolling Stones Amsterdam Postponed

Mick Jagger has Covid and the Rolling Stones show in Amsterdam last night has been postponed.

17 hours ago
John Lydon, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
John Lydon Still Pissed Off With Danny Boyle Over ‘Pistol’

John Lydon has branded Danny Boyle "disgusting" for dismissing his complaints about Pistol, the director's new Sex Pistols series on Disney+.

1 day ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Calls The Queen’s Jubilee Concert What It Was – SHITE

Elvis Costello has branded the Platinum Party at the Palace concert "shite" and singled out Sir Rod Stewart's performance for particular criticism.

1 day ago