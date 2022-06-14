Rod Stewart Responds to Elvis Costello Comments About His Party of the Palace Performance - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart has responded to Elvis Costello’s diss of his Queen’s Jubilee Palace show taking it personal, asking “where’s your hair gone mate”.

In a tweet he said, “Dear Elvis @elviscostello, yes my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologise , I though it better it to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry By the way where’s your hair gone mate ?????”

Dear Elvis @elviscostello, yes my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologise , I though it better it to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry 😞

By the way where’s your hair gone mate ?????

Sir Rod — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) June 12, 2022

Elvis then fired back “Dear Lord Stewart. You know I love you. Think the Queen would have loved “You Wear It Well” or even “Hot Legs”As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat. Up The Republic. Elvis O.rrible B.loody E.erbet

Dear Lord Stewart. You know I love you. Think the Queen would have loved “You Wear It Well” or even “Hot Legs”As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat. Up The Republic. Elvis O.rrible B.loody E.erbet — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) June 12, 2022

Elvis earlier posted what a “shite” show the Palace at the Party concert was last week and especially called out Stewart for what really was a very lacklustre performance.

“I mean, I know you all love him and he’s one of yours and everything, but Rod. What the fuck?

“I must say, listen we all have bad nights vocally, but for fuck sake, ‘Sweet fucking Caroline’.

“Are you fucking kidding me?

“I mean I’ve been in showbusiness 45years so I do know a thing or two. How is it that nobody suggested Rod sing ‘You Wear It Well’?”

Party at the Palace was truly a horrible event filled with disposable pop acts and featuring many acts such as Diana Ross who had zero connection to the Queen or Commonwealth.

