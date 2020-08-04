Roger Waters Covers John Prine’s ‘Hello In There’

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has recorded an acoustic version of John Prine’s ‘Hello In There’ with Lucius.
Roger said in a statement, “This is a clip w/ Lucius from ‘Our Voices Together’, a film about the Newport Folk Festival. “Hello in There” I did at Newport Folk with John Prine in 2017”.
John Prine died from Coronavirus in April.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook