Roger Waters Covers John Prine’s ‘Hello In There’

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has recorded an acoustic version of John Prine’s ‘Hello In There’ with Lucius.

Roger said in a statement, “This is a clip w/ Lucius from ‘Our Voices Together’, a film about the Newport Folk Festival. “Hello in There” I did at Newport Folk with John Prine in 2017”.

John Prine died from Coronavirus in April.

