 Roger Waters Covers John Prine's 'Hello In There'
Roger Waters talking at an event for Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) at the Atheneum Theatre Melbourne on Friday 9 February 2018. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters Covers John Prine’s ‘Hello In There’

by Paul Cashmere on August 5, 2020

in News

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has recorded an acoustic version of John Prine’s ‘Hello In There’ with Lucius.

Roger said in a statement, “This is a clip w/ Lucius from ‘Our Voices Together’, a film about the Newport Folk Festival. “Hello in There” I did at Newport Folk with John Prine in 2017”.

John Prine died from Coronavirus in April.

