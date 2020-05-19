 Roger Waters Says Pink Floyd Should Change Its Name To Spinal Tap - Noise11.com
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters Says Pink Floyd Should Change Its Name To Spinal Tap

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2020

in News

Former Pink Floyd bass player Roger Waters has taken to social media to explain why the Pink Floyd website never mentions him or his work and suggests the band should change its name to Spinal Tap.

In a statement Waters says, “I’m told by friends of mine ‘why do we have to sit and watch Polly Samson (David Gilmour’s wife) year after year, month after month, day after day, and the Von Trapps reading us excepts from their novels. Yet we don’t get to hear anything Roger is doing”.

Roger points out that there was no mention of his recent concert film Us + Them. “We are not allowed to even mention the fact on the official Pink Floyd website. This is wrong, we should rise up, or just change the name of the band to Spinal Tap and it will be all hunky dory”.

Watch Roger Waters full statement:

Roger released this isolation version of the Pink Floyd classic ‘Mother’, originally from ‘The Wall’ this week:

