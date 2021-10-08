Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith To Release First Tears For Fears Album In 17 Years - Noise11.com

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith have returned to the studio together as Tears for Fears for a new album. ‘The Tipping Point’ will be the first Tears For Fears album since ‘Everybody Loves A Happy Ending’ in 2004.

Roland said in a statement, “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.” Curt Smith agrees, “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”

The first song we get to hear is the title track.

Tears For Fears is Orzabal and Smith with Chalton Pettus, Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter. “When you’ve known each other as long as we have, and have worked together as long as we have, there’s a bond there that becomes familial,” says Curt. “So, it’s different from a friendship,” Smith says. “And it’s different from a marriage. It’s literally like that’s your brother. It’s the kind of bond that you can’t really break. It can fall apart at times. You separate for periods, which I also think is healthy, really. But in the end, we always seem to find each other again.”

The album is due in February 2022.

THE TIPPING POINT Tracklisting

1. No Small Thing

2. The Tipping Point

3. Long, Long, Long Time

4. Break The Man

5. My Demons

6. Rivers Of Mercy

7. Please Be Happy

8. Master Plan

9. End Of Night

10. Stay

Additional Tracks On The Deluxe CD Edition

11. Let It All Evolve

12. Secret Location

13. Shame (Cry Heaven)

