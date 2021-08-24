 Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80 - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

by Paul Cashmere on August 25, 2021

in News

Charlie Watts, the drummer and backbone of The Rolling Stones, has died at 80 years of age.

While a cause of death is yet to be announced Charlie was being treated since 2004 for throat cancer.

In a statement The Rolling Stones said, “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation”.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

Just weeks ago The Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not be taking part in their upcoming North American tour.

Charlie Watts joined The Rolling Stones in 1963 and was a member of the band until his death. His first gig as a Rolling Stone was on 12 January, 1963 at the Ealing Club in West London.

Watts was born in London. His parent gave him his first drum kit in 1955 and he would learn his craft by playing along to jazz records. Outside the Stones, Charlie would ring his rock star alter-ego to life with the Charlie Watts Orchestra, then Quintet and later Tentet. He released 10 jazz albums outside The Rolling Stones.

Charlie married Shirley Shepherd in 1964. They had one daughter Seraphina and a granddaughter Charlotte.

Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr pay tribute to Charlie Watts.

