 Rolling Stones Open No Filter Tour In St Louis With 'Street Fighting Man' - Noise11.com
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman

The Rolling Stone photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rolling Stones Open No Filter Tour In St Louis With ‘Street Fighting Man’

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2021

in News

The Rolling Stones kicked off their first official show for the 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour with the classic ‘Street Fighting Man’.

The Stones played their first show since the passing of Charlie Watts in Foxborough, MA on September 20 starting their show for the first time ever with ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’ as their opening song.

Mick Jagger paid tribute to Charlie at the start of the show. “This is our first-ever tour we’ve ever done without him,” Mick Jagger told the St Louis fans. “We’ll miss Charlie so much, on and off the stage.”

Just prior to the show bass player Darryl Jones said, “A shot of the office before the open of business. Feeling blessed to be embarking on this tour after such a long pause. That said, resuming without Charlie Watts makes the endeavor quite bittersweet. I’ll be playing with him at heart and in mind with the hope of sincerely honoring his memory”.

The Rolling Stones setlist for 26 September, St Louis, MO

NB: Songs last played last week at the private show in Foxborough not counted)

Street Fighting Man (from Beggars Banquet, 1968) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It) (from It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, 1974) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
Under My Thumb (from Aftermath, 1966) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
19th Nervous Breakdown (single 1966) (last played Sep 13, 2005, New York, NY)
Wild Horses (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)(request) (last played 25 May 2018, London, UK)
You Can’t Always Get What You Want (from Let It Bleed, 1969) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
Living In A Ghost Town (single 2020) (tour debut)
Start Me Up (from Tattoo You, 1981) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
Happy (from Tattoo You, 1981) (from Exile On Main Street, 1972) (last played June 9, 2018, Edinburgh, Scotlan)
Slipping Away (from Steel Wheels, 1989) (last played Aug 1, 2019, East Rutherford, NJ)
Miss You (from Some Girls, 1978) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
Midnight Rambler (from Let It Bleed, 1969) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
Paint It Black (from Aftermath, 1966) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
Sympathy For The Devil (from Beggars Banquet, 1968) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
Jumping Jack Flash (single, 1968) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)

Encore
Gimme Shelter (from Let It Bleed, 1969) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (from Out Of Our Heads, 1965) (last played Aug 30 2019, Miami, FL)

The next towns on the tour are Charlotte, North Carolina; Pittsburgh; Nashville, Tennessee; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Tampa, Florida; Dallas; Atlanta; Detroit; Austin, Texas, on Nov. 20. New dates were added for Los Angeles on Oct. 14 and Oct. 17 and Las Vegas on Nov. 6.

