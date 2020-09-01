Ross Wilson Puts His Jukebox Up On Spotify

Ross Wilson has created a Spotify playlist so that you can enjoy the music from his home Jukebox.

Ross took fans on a tour of the jukebox with Noise11 for Record Store Day. Watch the interview here:

The jukebox features the third single Ross ever bought when he was only 10 years old. It was by Huey ‘Piano’ Smith. The b-side of the song was ‘High Blood Pressure’.

Ross’ jukebox gives Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock fans the most definitive look ever back into Ross’ influences. The jukebox and playlist features songs from Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry, Lightnin’ Slim, John Lee Hooker and into the 70s with songs like The Stylistics, The Spinners and Timmy Thomas.

Ross has put 129 songs from his jukebox into his Spotify playlist. Enjoy!

