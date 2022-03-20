 Royal Blood Premiere New Song 'Honeybrains' - Noise11.com
Royal Blood, noise11

Royal Blood, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Royal Blood Premiere New Song ‘Honeybrains’

by Music-News.com on March 20, 2022

in News

Royal Blood have released the new song ‘Honeybrains’, ahead of their UK arena tour.

Royal Blood have given fans a little taste of what they’ve been working on ahead of their ‘Typhoons’ tour, which kicks off at the brand new Swansea Arena in South Wales on March 19.

They announced on Instagram: “Instead of sitting on new music, waiting for it to grow old, we thought it’d be fun to let you in on what we’ve been working on over the past few weeks before we head out on our biggest tour so far! It’s as new to us as it is to you. Crank it.”

Royal Blood dropped their third album, ‘Typhoons’, in April 2021, after working on it through much of lockdown.

Meanwhile, Ben recently admitted the pair want to play a dream gig at Brighton and Hove Albion’s stadium.

Royal Blood love to play hometown shows and drummer Ben thinks taking to the stage at the Community Stadium would be truly special as a fan of the football club.

He said: “The obvious one for me is The Amex. For the obvious reasons, it’s a big, big place.

“The beach would be like a fabulous thing that would be fun. With those places, there’s a lot of organisation that needs to go into those things and it can be very costly as well.

“Whereas you have the Brighton Centre which is set up already and is the biggest place around really.

“We love playing The Dome as well, which is one of my favourite venues to watch other bands. But want to get those extra fans in.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith Is Working On His Next Album

Sam Smith is recording a new album. Smith has not released a record since 'Love Goes' at the end of 2020, but has reportedly been back in the studio and is "enjoying" creating what is said to be a "surprise" for fans.

4 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Tour Australia and New Zealand In 2023

Ed Sheeran will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

5 days ago
Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Florence + The Machine To Premiere New Music At UK Shows

Florence + The Machine have announced three intimate UK shows. The Florence Welch-led indie group will preview new songs from their upcoming LP 'Dance Fever' at the concerts in Newcastle, Blackburn and London next month.

6 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Takes Aim At Father on Instagram Then Deletes Post

Britney Spears has slammed her father Jamie Spears for stripping her of her womanhood when he became her conservator.

6 days ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Kanye West’s Lips Spit Out Another Rant

Kanye West posted a series of videos ranting about the custody agreement of his daughter North West on Sunday.

7 days ago
Stormzy Confirms There Is A New Album On The Way

Stormzy has confirmed his new album will be released later this year.

7 days ago
Father John Misty Gods Favorite Customer
Stephen Colbert Presents A Stunning New Father John Misty Song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’

Father John Misty has a new song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’ sounding like it has just been transformed right out of the late 60s. Father John Misty performed the song for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’.

March 11, 2022