Royal Blood Premiere New Song 'Honeybrains' - Noise11.com

Royal Blood have released the new song ‘Honeybrains’, ahead of their UK arena tour.

Royal Blood have given fans a little taste of what they’ve been working on ahead of their ‘Typhoons’ tour, which kicks off at the brand new Swansea Arena in South Wales on March 19.

They announced on Instagram: “Instead of sitting on new music, waiting for it to grow old, we thought it’d be fun to let you in on what we’ve been working on over the past few weeks before we head out on our biggest tour so far! It’s as new to us as it is to you. Crank it.”

Royal Blood dropped their third album, ‘Typhoons’, in April 2021, after working on it through much of lockdown.

Meanwhile, Ben recently admitted the pair want to play a dream gig at Brighton and Hove Albion’s stadium.

Royal Blood love to play hometown shows and drummer Ben thinks taking to the stage at the Community Stadium would be truly special as a fan of the football club.

He said: “The obvious one for me is The Amex. For the obvious reasons, it’s a big, big place.

“The beach would be like a fabulous thing that would be fun. With those places, there’s a lot of organisation that needs to go into those things and it can be very costly as well.

“Whereas you have the Brighton Centre which is set up already and is the biggest place around really.

“We love playing The Dome as well, which is one of my favourite venues to watch other bands. But want to get those extra fans in.”

music-news.com

