Russell Morris, Wendy Matthews, Steve Kilbey, Jack Jones and Steve Balbi To Perform The Imagine Album - Noise11.com

Empire Touring has rounded up Russell Morris, Wendy Matthews, Steve Kilbey, Jack Jones and Steve Balbi for a performance of the ‘Imagine’ album and the songs of John Lennon, to mark this year’s 50th anniversary of the release of the classic John Lennon solo album.

‘Imagine’ turned 50 on 9 September 1971. It was the second John Lennon album after the break-up of The Beatles but features a Beatles song ‘Gimme Some Truth’. One of the things we learned from the Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ movie is that John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote the song together while creating what was to become the ‘Let It Be’ album.

Peter Jackson told Stephen Colbert last week that he uncovered the Lennon/McCartney origins of ‘Gimme Some Truth’ in the ‘Get Back’ tapes and when he told Paul, he had no memory of ever collaborating with John on the song.

‘Imagine’ became John’s most famous song. The ‘Imagine’ album contained some of his most biting lyrics including his attack on McCartney ‘How Do You Sleep?’

50 Years of Imagine is coming to the State Theatre in Sydney on 30 April 2022.

