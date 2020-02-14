Sam Smith Has A New Song ‘To Die For’

Sam Smith has released the first song from this third album. Its called ‘To Die For’.

Smith says, “Releasing this song is going to be a wild one – I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me. I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in LA during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx”

‘To Die For’ is the title track from Sam’s album due in May.

