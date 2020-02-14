 Sam Smith Has A New Song ‘To Die For’ - Noise11.com
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith Has A New Song ‘To Die For’

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2020

in News

Sam Smith has released the first song from this third album. Its called ‘To Die For’.

Smith says, “Releasing this song is going to be a wild one – I feel like it’s from one of the deepest parts of me. I wrote this with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in LA during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx”

‘To Die For’ is the title track from Sam’s album due in May.

Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sam Smith Photo by Ros O'Gorman

