Sam Smith On His Third Album

Sam Smith’s new album will explore their “queerness”.

Last year, Sam opened up about their gender in a candid social media post, revealing they’re gender non-binary and prefer to identify with “they/them” pronouns.

Speaking during a recent interview on ABC Radio, the 27-year-old discussed their forthcoming third album, which is expected to be released later this year, and confessed the collection is “really deep into exploring my gender (and) exploring my queerness”.

“I changed my pronouns and I was feeling so happy to be myself,” they said. “I was going out in Los Angeles a lot and I was dancing and I was drinking loads, having a wonderful time with all my friends.

“I went into the studio and the guys who were writing with me said: ‘What do you want to say?'”

Smith’s new album, originally titled To Die For, had been scheduled to drop in May, but due to the Covid-19 crisis they pressed pause on the release, and plan to rework and rename the collection in response to the global pandemic.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” Sam said.

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date – both of which are to be confirmed at this time.”

A new date/title has not yet been announced.

