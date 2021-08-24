Sam Teskey Preps Solo Album ‘Cycles’ for October - Noise11.com

Sam Teskey will release his debut solo album ‘Cycles’ in October. Same summoned his love of the ‘Meddle’ era of Pink Floyd as a template to create ‘Cycles’.

Check out ‘Til The River Takes Us Home’.

The album began when Sam, like the rest of the people of the planet was suddenly in lockdown. That sent him searching through all of his old demos from years earlier. “A big point of this album is for people to create their own journey and their own story with it,” Teskey says. “There’s lots of things that I can explore and think about and say about the record, but I really want to leave the experience up to the listener. To see what comes to them. It’s feels really nice to put the creativity back in the listeners’ hands.”

Sam recorded ‘Cycles’ as live with Teskey Brothers collaborator Naomune Anzai and Joe Fairburn and Neil Wilkinson.

‘Cycles’ will be released on 8 October.

Sam Teskey – Cycles tracklisting:

1. Love

2. Don’t Fear

3. Let The Sun Bring The Light

4. Til The River Takes Us Home

5. If The Dove Is Sold

6. Our World Goes Cold

7. Then Love Returns

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments