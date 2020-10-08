 Sammy Hagar Talks About His Reconnection With Eddie Van Halen - Noise11.com
Sammy Hagar Talks About His Reconnection With Eddie Van Halen

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2020

in News

After Eddie Van Halen passed away this week following a lengthy battle with cancer, the band’s ex-frontman Sam Hagar – who replaced David Lee Roth as the lead singer in 1985, but left in 1996 – revealed they had secretly been texting and got their friendship back on track after having not spoken to each other since Van Halen’s 2004 reunion tour.

Hagar explained that they kept their “love fest” a secret because they didn’t want to create anymore gossip about the band reuniting with Eddie’s health.

In a note read out by Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Sammy wrote: “Eddie and I had been texting, and it’s been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year. We both agreed not to tell anyone, because of all the rumours it would stir up about a reunion, et cetera, and we both knew that wasn’t gonna happen. But he also didn’t want anyone to know about his health.

“He stopped responding to me a month ago, and I figured it wasn’t good. I reached out one more time last week, and when he didn’t respond, I figured it was a matter of time. But it came way too soon.”

Sammy – who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Van Halen – recorded four studio albums with the band; 5150′, ‘OU812’, ‘For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge’ and ‘Balance’.

However, Internal disputes had led to his exit from Van Halen.

In May, Sammy claimed that “until Eddie and Alex Van Halen die” there is every chance of them getting back together.

Hagar responded to David’s comment last year, when he proclaimed: “I think Van Halen’s finished.”

After bassist Michael Anthony said he was approached for a reunion, before the plans were ditched, Hagar said: “Until Ed or Alex Van Halen die, they’re not finished.

“Those are two great musicians that can friggin’ do as good as most people at half-mast.

“As a drummer and as a guitarist and creative person, Eddie, I can’t see them ever being finished.”

