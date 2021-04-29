Sarah McLeod Is Double J’s May Artist In Residence - Noise11.com

Sarah McLeod has been recruited by Double J as the radio station’s Artist In Residence for May.
“I was asked to put together four themes and curate playlists around them. It was a very entertaining task!,” Sarah posted.
Sarah’s Artist In Residence programs will air Sundays at 3pm and repeated Tuesdays at 7pm during May on Double J.
