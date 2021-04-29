Sarah McLeod Is Double J’s May Artist In Residence - Noise11.com

Sarah McLeod has been recruited by Double J as the radio station’s Artist In Residence for May.

“I was asked to put together four themes and curate playlists around them. It was a very entertaining task!,” Sarah posted.

Sarah’s Artist In Residence programs will air Sundays at 3pm and repeated Tuesdays at 7pm during May on Double J.

I’m so keen for this, they let me programme double J for a month of Sundays. I was asked to put together four themes and… Posted by Sarah McLeod on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Comments

comments