 Sarah McLeod Is Double J’s May Artist In Residence - Noise11.com
Sarah McLeod photo by Nix Cartel

Sarah McLeod photo by Nix Cartel

Sarah McLeod Is Double J’s May Artist In Residence

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 29, 2021

in News

Sarah McLeod has been recruited by Double J as the radio station’s Artist In Residence for May.

“I was asked to put together four themes and curate playlists around them. It was a very entertaining task!,” Sarah posted.

Sarah’s Artist In Residence programs will air Sundays at 3pm and repeated Tuesdays at 7pm during May on Double J.

I’m so keen for this, they let me programme double J for a month of Sundays. I was asked to put together four themes and…

Posted by Sarah McLeod on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nick Weaver of Deep Sea Arcade
Nick Weaver of Deep Sea Arcade Dies Aged 37

Nick Weaver of Sydney band Deep Sea Arcade has died at the age of 37. His family announced that Nick was only diagnosed with bowel cancer weeks ago.

36 seconds ago
What So Not DMAs photo credit Mclean Stevenson
Check Out DMAs and What So Not Together

Chris Emerson (aka What So Not) has caught up with DMAs for his new track ‘The Change’.

1 hour ago
Shane Nicholson
Shane Nicholson Covers Neil Young’s ‘Are You Ready For The Country’

Shane Nicholson has once again covered a Neil Young song, this time its ‘Are You Ready For The Country’ from Neil’s ‘Harvest’ album.

3 hours ago
Anita Lane
Anita Lane of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Dies At 62

Anita Lane, a former member of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and before that Cave’s The Birthday Party, has died at the age of 62.

4 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Watch Jimmy Barnes and Josh Teskey Perform Matt Taylor Classic ‘I Remember When I Was Young’

Jimmy Barnes and Josh Teskey paid tribute to the late Michael Gudinski at the APRA Music Award in Sydney overnight.

4 hours ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Win Song of the Year At APRA Music Awards

Midnight Oil have won the 2021 APRA Song of the Year and Cold Chisel have also grabbed an award for Most Performed Rock Work.

19 hours ago
The Basics
Gotye’s Band The Basics Retire From Touring

The Basics, the Victorian band featuring Wally De Backer (Gotye), Kris Schroeder and Tim Heath, have announced they will tour no more.

23 hours ago