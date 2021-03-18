Shane Nicholson Has ‘Harvest On Vinyl’ - Noise11.com

Shane Nicholson has released stunning homage to the Neil Young classic ‘Harvest’ in his portrayal of his personal journey with the iconic album.
‘Harvest On Vinyl’ tells the story of a 13 year old discovering the album only to sell it 23 years later “to make room for the kids”. Years later
In the song Shane also name-checks some must have albums, Dylan’s ‘Blonde on Blonde, Tom Waits’ ‘Closing Time’ and ‘Blue Valentine’, the Stones ‘Sticky Fingers’ and Zeppelin ‘III’.
“It is part of my thing now: I shop around looking for old records I’ve bought before,” Shane says.
‘Harvest On Vinyl’, he says, took 30 minutes to make. “It was kind of fun having a song that I had to write in 30 minutes, record it and upload it before the deadline.”
SHANE NICHOLSON DATES
August 22 – NQ’s Rockin’ Country Festival, Mackay, QLD
August 28, 29 – Gympie Muster, Gympie, QLD
October 2 – Deni Ute Muster, Deniliquin, NSW
