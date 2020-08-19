 Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood Score Apple Radio Shows - Noise11.com
Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood Score Apple Radio Shows

by Music-News.com on August 20, 2020

Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain and Snoop Dogg are among the stars to have landed their own radio shows on the revamped Apple Music network.

On Tuesday, streaming service officials debuted two new stations – the pop-centric Apple Music Hits, and the genre-specific Apple Music Country, and both channels will feature new programming hosted by a string of famous faces.

Shaniaand Snoop Dogg have been recruited for their own Apple Music Hits shows, alongside artists including Ciara, Meghan Trainor, the Backstreet Boys, and Alanis Morissette, while Carrie is joined on the country station by Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, and This Is Us actress-turned-singer Chrissy Metz.

Meanwhile, the company’s popular Beats 1 station, which currently boasts Elton John, Lil Wayne, and Billie Eilish as special show hosts, has been renamed Apple Music 1, with listeners soon to be introduced to new segments presented by the likes of Chic icon Nile Rodgers, Latin singer J Balvin, and rapper Young M.A.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

