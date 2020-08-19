Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood Score Apple Radio Shows

Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain and Snoop Dogg are among the stars to have landed their own radio shows on the revamped Apple Music network.

On Tuesday, streaming service officials debuted two new stations – the pop-centric Apple Music Hits, and the genre-specific Apple Music Country, and both channels will feature new programming hosted by a string of famous faces.

Shaniaand Snoop Dogg have been recruited for their own Apple Music Hits shows, alongside artists including Ciara, Meghan Trainor, the Backstreet Boys, and Alanis Morissette, while Carrie is joined on the country station by Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, and This Is Us actress-turned-singer Chrissy Metz.

Meanwhile, the company’s popular Beats 1 station, which currently boasts Elton John, Lil Wayne, and Billie Eilish as special show hosts, has been renamed Apple Music 1, with listeners soon to be introduced to new segments presented by the likes of Chic icon Nile Rodgers, Latin singer J Balvin, and rapper Young M.A.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments