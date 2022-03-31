 Shawn Mendes Debuts 'When You're Gone' - Noise11.com
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Debuts ‘When You’re Gone’

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2022

in News

Shawn Mendes is back with his new single, ‘When You’re Gone’.

Mendes has released his first new music of 2022, along with a music video featuring footage of him recording and rehearsing the song in Toronto, and the debut performance of the song at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

On the breakup ballad, he belts: “I don’t wanna move on/I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good.”

The track follows December’s ‘It’ll Be Okay’, and both songs were penned after the singer’s split with Camila Cabello.

Shawn, 23, recently admitted he “hates being alone” following their breakup.They dated for over two years until November 2021, and he confessed it’s hard getting used to the “reality” of being single.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, this month he said: “When you’re breaking up with someone and you think it’s the right thing, you don’t realise all the shit that comes after. I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own. Now I feel like finally, like, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know? Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like, fucking on the edge? it.”

‘When You’re Gone’ is released ahead of his ‘Wonder: The World Tour’, which kicks off June 27 in Portland, Oregon.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne Pay Tribute To Tom Parker of The Wanted Following His Death At Age 32

Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne have paid tribute to The Wanted's Tom Parker after he passed away on Wednesday following a battle with brain cancer.

10 hours ago
Ariana Grande Sweetener
Ariana Grande Is Setting Up A Fund For Trans Youth

Ariana Grande has launched a fund to help protect transgender youth against U.S. legislation which aims to "curb their rights".

16 hours ago
The Wanted: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Wanted’s Tom Parker Passes From Brain Cancer At Age 33

Tom Parker of Irish band The Wanted has died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

1 day ago
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Reiterates Her Desire To Quit Music

Doja Cat is standing firm on her plans to quit music.

1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Legally Changes Her Name To Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson will now legally be known as Kelly Brianne.

2 days ago
Tom Odell at Noise11, Photo
Tom Odell is Now An Indie Artist After A Decade With Sony

Tom Odell feels "free" and "so liberated" since leaving Columbia Records. O

2 days ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Look Out For New Harry Styles Song On Friday

Harry Styles will release new single 'As It Was' on Friday (01.04.22).

3 days ago