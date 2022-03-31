Shawn Mendes Debuts 'When You're Gone' - Noise11.com

Shawn Mendes is back with his new single, ‘When You’re Gone’.

Mendes has released his first new music of 2022, along with a music video featuring footage of him recording and rehearsing the song in Toronto, and the debut performance of the song at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

On the breakup ballad, he belts: “I don’t wanna move on/I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good.”

The track follows December’s ‘It’ll Be Okay’, and both songs were penned after the singer’s split with Camila Cabello.

Shawn, 23, recently admitted he “hates being alone” following their breakup.They dated for over two years until November 2021, and he confessed it’s hard getting used to the “reality” of being single.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, this month he said: “When you’re breaking up with someone and you think it’s the right thing, you don’t realise all the shit that comes after. I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own. Now I feel like finally, like, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know? Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like, fucking on the edge? it.”

‘When You’re Gone’ is released ahead of his ‘Wonder: The World Tour’, which kicks off June 27 in Portland, Oregon.

