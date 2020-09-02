Sinead O’Connor Training To Become A Healthcare Assistant

Sinead O’Connor has confirmed reports she’s in training as a healthcare professional to aid nurses on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic in her native Ireland.

Sinead, who is now an Islam convert who goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat, took to Twitter on Tuesday and told fans she is taking a Further Education and Training Awards Council level five healthcare support course.

“Still gonna be a singer but am gonna work as a healthcare assistant when I’m between albums and tours,” she wrote.

She recently lashed out at a group of Irish anti-lockdown protesters for using her music during a rally. Hundreds of anti-mask activists gathered in Dublin on 22 August to stage a protest at Custom House Quay, belting out a version of O’Connor’s The Foggy Dew.

Sinead saw video footage of the protest and took to social media to ask activists campaigning against coronavirus lockdown guidelines, dubbed COVID-iots, to stop singing her songs at rallies.

“Can I please ask that selfishly unmasked crowds standing shoulder to shoulder protesting and ignoring Covid protective restrictions not use my music as if to suggest I support you in any way. I do not,” she fumed.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments