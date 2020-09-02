 Sinead O'Connor Training To Become A Healthcare Assistant - Noise11.com
Sinead O'Connor (Photo: Tim Cashmere)

Sinead O'Connor (Photo: Tim Cashmere)

Sinead O’Connor Training To Become A Healthcare Assistant

by Paul Cashmere on September 3, 2020

in News

Sinead O’Connor has confirmed reports she’s in training as a healthcare professional to aid nurses on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic in her native Ireland.

Sinead, who is now an Islam convert who goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat, took to Twitter on Tuesday and told fans she is taking a Further Education and Training Awards Council level five healthcare support course.

“Still gonna be a singer but am gonna work as a healthcare assistant when I’m between albums and tours,” she wrote.

She recently lashed out at a group of Irish anti-lockdown protesters for using her music during a rally. Hundreds of anti-mask activists gathered in Dublin on 22 August to stage a protest at Custom House Quay, belting out a version of O’Connor’s The Foggy Dew.

Sinead saw video footage of the protest and took to social media to ask activists campaigning against coronavirus lockdown guidelines, dubbed COVID-iots, to stop singing her songs at rallies.

“Can I please ask that selfishly unmasked crowds standing shoulder to shoulder protesting and ignoring Covid protective restrictions not use my music as if to suggest I support you in any way. I do not,” she fumed.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Luka Bloom
65 Year Old Luka Bloom Reflects On 23 Year Old Barry Moore

Irish singer songwriter legend Luka Bloom recorded his first three albums under his real name, Barry Moore. 65-year old Luka doesn’t care too much for who 23 year-old Barry was.

2 days ago
This Way North
This Way North Debut Hector In ‘Driving Roads’ Video

Leisha Jungalwalla and Cat Leahy from This Way North have introduced their new star Hector the van for the new video ‘Driving Roads.

2 days ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Covers Bob Dylan For The Times

Neil Young has recorded Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ for his next release, ‘The Times’ EP.

3 days ago
Kev Carmody performs at the Zoo Twilight Series Melbourne Zoo on Saturday 28 January 2017.
Kev Carmody Says Don’t Tear Statues Down

Indigenous music legend Kev Carmody rejects the concept of tearing down statues of British invaders like Captain Cook. He tells Noise11 they should stay as a reminder of what happened.

August 25, 2020
Chris Hillman Time Between
Chris Hillman To Release His Memoir

Chris Hillman, a one-time member of The Byrds with David Crosby and The Flying Burrito Brothers with Gram Parsons, is about to publish his memoir ‘Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito and Beyond’.

August 20, 2020
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Premieres ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ Video

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has premiere a video for ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ from the ‘See You On The Other Side’ album, recorded during Isolation.

August 10, 2020
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Debuts Iso Version Of Pink Floyd’s ‘Vera’

Roger Waters has premiered the third edition of his Iso videos with a new version of his Pink Floyd ‘The Wall’ classic ‘Vera’ and ‘Bring The Boys Back Home’.

August 7, 2020