Slade Prep New Compilation ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’

There is a new Slade compilation titled ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ on the way.

Slade had six number ones in the UK and 16 Top 10 hits.

Slade also have a few celebrity fans. “I love Slade..They wrote the catchiest songs around,” says Alice Cooper. Ozzy Osbourne said, “Noddy Holder’s got one of the greatest voices in rock ever”.

Cum On Feel The Hitz track listing

CD1

1. Cum On Feel The Noize

2. Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me

3. Mama Weer All Crazee Now

4. Coz I Luv You

5. Take Me Bak ‘Ome

6 Gudbuy T’Jane

7 My Friend Stan

8 Far Far Away

9 My Oh My

10 Everyday

11 The Bangin’ Man

12 Look Wot You Dun

13 Thanks For The Memory

14 Run Runaway

15 We’ll Bring The House Down

16 In For A Penny

17 Let’s Call It Quits

18 How Does It Feel

19 All Join Hands

20 Get Down And Get With It

21 Radio Wall Of Sound

CD2

1 Lock Up Your Daughters

2 My Baby Left Me: That’s Alright

3 Gypsy Roadhog

4 (And Now the Waltz) C’est La Vie

5 Myzsterious Mizster Jones

6 Ruby Red

7 Do You Believe In Miracles

8 Wheels Ain’t Coming Down

9 7 Year Bitch

10 Still The Same

11 The Shape Of Things To Come

12 Know Who You Are

13 Nobody’s Fool

14 Burning In The Heat Of Love

15 Give Us a Goal

16 Ginny Ginny

17 Sign Of The Times

18 Knuckle Sandwich Nancy

19 Ooh La La in L.A

20 That’s What Friends Are For

21 We Won’t Give In

22 Merry Xmas Everybody

The full Slade catalogue received a global digital release across all Digital Service providers on April 12th, 2019. ‘Cum Pn Feel The Hitz’ will be available in September.

