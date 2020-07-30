 Slade Prep New Compilation 'Cum On Feel The Hitz' - Noise11.com
Slade

Slade Prep New Compilation ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2020

in News

There is a new Slade compilation titled ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ on the way.

Slade had six number ones in the UK and 16 Top 10 hits.

Slade also have a few celebrity fans. “I love Slade..They wrote the catchiest songs around,” says Alice Cooper. Ozzy Osbourne said, “Noddy Holder’s got one of the greatest voices in rock ever”.

Cum On Feel The Hitz track listing

CD1
1. Cum On Feel The Noize
2. Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me
3. Mama Weer All Crazee Now
4. Coz I Luv You
5. Take Me Bak ‘Ome
6 Gudbuy T’Jane
7 My Friend Stan
8 Far Far Away
9 My Oh My
10 Everyday
11 The Bangin’ Man
12 Look Wot You Dun
13 Thanks For The Memory
14 Run Runaway
15 We’ll Bring The House Down
16 In For A Penny
17 Let’s Call It Quits
18 How Does It Feel
19 All Join Hands
20 Get Down And Get With It
21 Radio Wall Of Sound

CD2
1 Lock Up Your Daughters
2 My Baby Left Me: That’s Alright
3 Gypsy Roadhog
4 (And Now the Waltz) C’est La Vie
5 Myzsterious Mizster Jones
6 Ruby Red
7 Do You Believe In Miracles
8 Wheels Ain’t Coming Down
9 7 Year Bitch
10 Still The Same
11 The Shape Of Things To Come
12 Know Who You Are
13 Nobody’s Fool
14 Burning In The Heat Of Love
15 Give Us a Goal
16 Ginny Ginny
17 Sign Of The Times
18 Knuckle Sandwich Nancy
19 Ooh La La in L.A
20 That’s What Friends Are For
21 We Won’t Give In
22 Merry Xmas Everybody

The full Slade catalogue received a global digital release across all Digital Service providers on April 12th, 2019. ‘Cum Pn Feel The Hitz’ will be available in September.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Robert Plant Digging Deep
Robert Plant Has A New Anthology

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant has upgraded his previous Best Of with a new anthology ‘Digging Deep’.

2 days ago
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Fleetwood Leads Tributes To Peter Green

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood has paid tribute to former bandmate Peter Green, who died on Saturday at the age of 73.

4 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Regrets Never Playing Live With Peter Green

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has added her tribute to the band’s late co-founder, Peter Green, mentioning that her biggest regret was that she never shared the stage with him.

4 days ago
Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac
Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Dies Aged 73

Peter Green, one of Fleetwood Mac’s co-founder and songwriter of their early hits, has died at the age of 73.

4 days ago
Elton John, Photo: Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Elton John’s Next Classic Concert Streaming Is From Rio 1995

Elton John fans will have the fourth instalment in four weeks when he streams his 1995 Rio concert this weekend.

6 days ago
Rob Hirst and Jay OShea
Rob Hirst and Daughter Jay O’Shea Showcase ‘There You Are’

Father and Daughter Rob Hirst and Jay O’Shea have showcased another song from their recent ‘The Lost and Found’ album.

6 days ago
Nils Lofgren photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nils Lofgren To Release Live Album From Inbetween E Street Band and Crazy Horse Duties

Nils Lofgren is shaping up to be the hardest working man in showbiz. When you work with both the E Street Band and Crazy Horse its hard to imagine there is any free time inbetween. Nils found some and managed to squeeze a live album out if it.

6 days ago