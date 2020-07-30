Slade Prep New Compilation ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’

There is a new Slade compilation titled ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ on the way.
Slade had six number ones in the UK and 16 Top 10 hits.
Slade also have a few celebrity fans. “I love Slade..They wrote the catchiest songs around,” says Alice Cooper. Ozzy Osbourne said, “Noddy Holder’s got one of the greatest voices in rock ever”.
Cum On Feel The Hitz track listing
CD1
1. Cum On Feel The Noize
2. Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me
3. Mama Weer All Crazee Now
4. Coz I Luv You
5. Take Me Bak ‘Ome
6 Gudbuy T’Jane
7 My Friend Stan
8 Far Far Away
9 My Oh My
10 Everyday
11 The Bangin’ Man
12 Look Wot You Dun
13 Thanks For The Memory
14 Run Runaway
15 We’ll Bring The House Down
16 In For A Penny
17 Let’s Call It Quits
18 How Does It Feel
19 All Join Hands
20 Get Down And Get With It
21 Radio Wall Of Sound
CD2
1 Lock Up Your Daughters
2 My Baby Left Me: That’s Alright
3 Gypsy Roadhog
4 (And Now the Waltz) C’est La Vie
5 Myzsterious Mizster Jones
6 Ruby Red
7 Do You Believe In Miracles
8 Wheels Ain’t Coming Down
9 7 Year Bitch
10 Still The Same
11 The Shape Of Things To Come
12 Know Who You Are
13 Nobody’s Fool
14 Burning In The Heat Of Love
15 Give Us a Goal
16 Ginny Ginny
17 Sign Of The Times
18 Knuckle Sandwich Nancy
19 Ooh La La in L.A
20 That’s What Friends Are For
21 We Won’t Give In
22 Merry Xmas Everybody
The full Slade catalogue received a global digital release across all Digital Service providers on April 12th, 2019. ‘Cum Pn Feel The Hitz’ will be available in September.
