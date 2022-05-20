Smith Street Band Call In Sick For Work This Weekend - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Smith Street Band have a nasty case of the flu from within and have called in sick for their Sydney and Newcastle shows this weekend.
The Sydney and Newcastle shows this weekend won’t be happening. Sydney has now been cancelled and Newcastle postponed until next week.
I’m shattered to be doing this but I’m going to have to cancel my solo shows in Sydney and Newcastle today and tomorrow. I’ve caught this horrible flu that’s going around and haven’t been able to get out of bed for a few days, I’ve completely lost my voice and I feel bloody horrible! I just had covid and this is even worse than that! It’s so disappointing to be still unable to have a clear run at shows after years of doubts and insecurities and I’m so grateful to everyone who continues to buy tickets and show up for us with everything going on in the world at the moment
Sydney tickets will be refunded
Newcastle will take place next week Thursday May 26
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook