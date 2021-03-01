Splendour In The Grass Bumped To November - Noise11.com

Splendour in the Grass has been postponed again due to Covid. It will now be on in November.

However, the good news is the headliners Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler The Creator will remain for the new dates.

“Huge thanks to our headliners for being flexible and to our amazing Splendour community for their ongoing support. We miss you and we can guarantee that when we see you in November it’s going to be worth the wait!” said Splendour in the Grass co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.

“We had so hoped to bring you Splendour’s 20th Anniversary edition this July but we can’t stage the event that you know and love within the current restrictions and international border closures.

“Since March 2020, not a single festival in Australia has been able to run at full capacity and the industry is currently operating at a fraction of pre-Covid levels.

“Australia’s live music industry is made up of many sole traders and small businesses alongside the larger tour and event promoters. In support of them all, we implore the government to provide some form of continued wage subsidy until the industry can once again operate at full capacity.

“And to the music loving public, when a tour or event is postponed we ask you to hold onto your tickets. This is the best way to support your favourite artist or event right now.”

Ticket holders who are not able to attend the new dates will be able to apply for a refund from 12.00pm today until Wednesday 31 March. Moshtix will be in touch with all account holders directly with more information. Please note that refunds need to be requested by the purchaser i.e. if a mate purchased your ticket for you, they will also need to request your refund for you.

SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS

19, 20 & 21 November 2021

North Byron Parklands

Tweed Valley Way, Wooyung

