Splendour In The Grass Postponed Until 2022 - Noise11.com

The Strokes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Splendour In The Grass Postponed Until 2022

by Paul Cashmere on August 20, 2021

in News

Splendour in the Grass is the latest music event to be postponed. It will now be held in July 2022.

Splendour in the Grass co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said in a statement,

“With vaccine rollout progressing more slowly than anticipated, we have made the decision to move the 20th Anniversary edition of the festival to July 2022.

We are confident that moving the festival to July 2022 will finally see us enjoying Splendour in the Grass in all its glory. More of the population will be vaccinated, international talent will have the ability to enter the country more freely and we’ll be able to deliver the Splendour in the Grass that you know and love.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the recent outbreak and lockdowns. We encourage you to get vaccinated if, or as soon as, you are eligible both for your safety and those around you. Please stay safe.

Australia’s live music industry was already on its knees and the current outbreak, this time with a lack of JobKeeper or wage subsidy, is having a major impact on the livelihoods of everyone within the sector. From the many sole traders and small businesses to the larger tour and event promoters, our industry is in desperate need of government help.

We send a heartfelt thanks to all of our Splendour community for sticking with us during this time, your support means the world to us. Please retain your tickets and support live music if you wish to attend Splendour in July. We can’t wait to be back at North Byron Parklands with you in 2022 for what is going to be one hell of a celebration!”

Splendour in the Grass will feature

22 July, Gorillaz
23 July, The Strokes
24 July, Tyler the Creator

Ticket holders who are not able to attend the new dates will be able to apply for a refund from 12pm AEST today until 5pm Friday 17 September. Moshtix will be in touch with all account holders directly with more information. Please note that refunds need to be requested by the purchaser i.e. if a mate purchased your ticket for you, they will also need to request your refund for you. This must be done by 5pm Friday 17 September 2022.

