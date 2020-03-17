Splendour In The Grass Rescheduled To October

The Splendour In The Grass music festival has been moved until October.

Here is the official statement:

Splendour in the Grass 2020 is being rescheduled to Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 October 2020 at North Byron Parklands.

In response to the Federal governments ban on public gatherings in excess of 500 pax and in these unpredictable times, in an effort to ensure a safe Splendour in the Grass experience, we will reschedule the 20th anniversary edition to the new dates in October.

“Health and safety is our number one priority. After careful consideration and consultation with our artists, crew and stakeholders, in these unpredictable times we have decided, as a precautionary measure, to move Splendour in the Grass 2020 out of the winter months”.

“We are not expecting any major upsets to the line-up thanks to the incredible support of the artists playing Splendour. Flume, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator who have all confirmed their attendance for these new dates alongside most others. As this is moving quickly and we work through the detail there will be some programming changes but we are confident that rescheduling to October – a one off Spring edition of Splendour – is the best way to ensure we present the Splendour experience you all know and love.

“We understand that many of our patrons have already made plans for July and we trust local accommodation and travel providers will act in the best interests of all to accommodate these changes without penalty. Huge thanks for your ongoing support and we’ll see you in October.” said Splendour in the Grass co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.

All tickets purchased for the original Splendour July dates are valid for entry on the new October dates.

Moshtix will be in touch with all account holders directly. Ticket holders who are not able to attend the new dates will be able to apply for a refund.

Good news for those on the waiting list, for any refunded tickets we will do a special ticket release in the coming weeks. If you haven’t signed up already, put your names on waitlist now. If you are looking for camping tickets, we are hoping to be back soon with a solution so please bear with us.

See you in October for a one off Spring edition of Splendour.

SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS 2020

Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 October

North Byron Parklands

splendourinthegrass.com