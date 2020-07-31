 Split Enz ‘True Colours’ Expanded and Reissued To Mark 40th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Split Enz True Colours

Split Enz ‘True Colours’ Expanded and Reissued To Mark 40th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on July 31, 2020

in News

Split Enz ‘True Colours’ is back with extra tracks, marking the 40th anniversary of its release in 1980.

‘True Colours’ came out on 25 January, 1980. It was the fifth album for Split Enz.

‘True Colours’ was the album when 21-year old Neil Finn excelled in the band. His song ‘I Got You’ became a number one hit in Australia and ‘True Colours’ a number one album as a result of the momentum.

Another single and hit song from the album was ‘I Hope I Never’, composed and sung by Tim Finn.

Two other songs ‘Nobody Takes Me Seriously’ and ‘’Whats The Matter With You’ were released as singles but failed to chart.

The ‘True Colours’ album was recorded at Armstrong Studios in South Melbourne between June and October 1977. The album was produced David Tickle who also worked on Joe Cocker’s ‘Night Calls, 4 Non Blondes ‘Bigger, Better, Faster, More!’, Toni Childs ‘Union’ and Belinda Carlisle’s ‘A Woman and a Man’.

‘TRUE COLOURS’ – 40TH ANNIVERSARY CD & DIGITAL TRACK LIST

1. Shark Attack
2. I Got You
3. What’s The Matter With You
4. Double Happy
5. I Wouldn’t Dream Of It
6. I Hope I Never
7. Nobody Takes Me Seriously
8. Missing Person
9. Poor Boy
10. How Can I Resist Her
11. The Choral Sea
12. Firedrill (Live form the Capitol Theatre Sydney, Jul 1982)
13. Hard Act To Follow (Live from Logan Campbell Centre Auckland, Dec 1984)
14. I Walk Away (Live from Festival Hall Melbourne, Nov 1984)
15. Log Cabin Fever (Live from Capitol Theatre Sydney, Jul 1982)
16. Lost For Words (Live from Capitol Theatre Sydney, Jul 1982)
17. Ninnee Neez Up (Live from Festival Hall Melbourne, Nov 1984)
18. Wail (Live from Regent Theatre Sydney, Mar 1981)

