 Steve Balbi Premieres Another Live Track ‘Modern Love’ - Noise11.com
Steve Balbi and Mi-Sex- Photo Ros OGorman2012-10-05

Steve Balbi fronting Mi-Sex Photo Ros OGorman

Steve Balbi Premieres Another Live Track ‘Modern Love’

by Paul Cashmere on May 6, 2022

in News

Noiseworks’ guitarist Steve Balbi has another live track ‘Modern Love’.

Steve describes ‘Modern Love’ as “ A gritty riff-driven, psychedelic rock song, laced with miel and melody, its pace is inter-galactic. An exposition of the usurpation of love in the present day, which is driven by the prevalence of social media and convergence of time and space, the song ‘feels like modern love, sounds like modern love, cries like modern love, and kicks you like modern love’

‘Modern Love (Live)’ was recorded live at Paddo RSL, Sydney, on Saturday the 29th of May 2021.

Steve is currently performing with Russell Morris, Glenn Shorrock and Wendy Matthews 50th anniversary show for John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’. He still fronts Mi-Sex and will have new music from both Electric Hippies and Noiseworks later this year.

