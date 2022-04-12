 Steve Balbi Premieres Live Version of ‘My Sunshine’ - Noise11.com
Steve Balbi and Mi-Sex- Photo Ros OGorman2012-10-05

Steve Balbi fronting Mi-Sex Photo Ros OGorman

Steve Balbi Premieres Live Version of ‘My Sunshine’

by Paul Cashmere on April 12, 2022

in News

Covid lockdowns meant there was no live music for a time. During that time Steve Balbi released ‘I Think I Know For Sure’ but couldn’t tour to support it.

Now he can, so here is a live version of ‘My Sunshine’ recorded live at Paddo RSL, Sydney, on Saturday the 29th of May 2021.

Balbi is a founding member of Noiseworks and his side project Electric Hippies. He is also now fronting and rejuvenating Mi-Sex. If that ain’t enough the Fox Sports Test Cricket Theme was composed and produced by Steve Balbi.

The live edition of ‘My Sunshine’ is the first part of a 5Track EP coming soon.

Also coming soon are Steve’s tour dates:

TOUR DATES 2022

FRI 22 APRIL: Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill NSW
SAT 21 MAY: Songs & Stories @ Pigeon Lane, Katoomba NSW
FRI 10 JUNE: Paddo RSL, Sydney NSW
SAT 11 JUNE: Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW
FRI 24 JUNE: Brass Monkey, Cronulla NSW
SAT 25 JUNE: Ziggy Pops @ The Newmarket Hotel, St Kilda VIC
WED 06 JULY: Big Red Bash, Birdsville QLD

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joe Satriani photo by Ros O'Gorman
Joe Satriani’s ‘The Elephants Of Mars’ Video Is Directed By His Son ZZ Satriani

Joe Satriani’s new music video ‘The Elephants of Mars’ was directed by his son ZZ Satriani.

5 hours ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus and Dandy Warhols Australian Dates Rescheduled

Hoodoo Gurus and Dandy Warhols Australian tour will now happen in September.

6 hours ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Is Pregnant With Third Child

Britney Spears is expecting a baby with Sam Asghari.

17 hours ago
Blue 2022
Blue Announce First Album In Seven Years

Blue have announced their first album in seven years, 'Heart and Soul', and delayed their comeback tour.

18 hours ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013
UK Charts: Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut At Number One

Red Hot Chili Peppers secure their fifth UK Number 1 album this week with Unlimited Love, 20 years after claiming their first chart-topper.

2 days ago
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft
Julian Lennon Performs Imagine For the First Time

Julian Lennon performed his late father John Lennon's song Imagine for the first time ever on Saturday.

2 days ago
Jack White, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Marries Third Wife On Stage

Jack White wed musician Olivia Jean during a concert in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night.

2 days ago