Steve Balbi Premieres Live Version of ‘My Sunshine’ - Noise11.com

Covid lockdowns meant there was no live music for a time. During that time Steve Balbi released ‘I Think I Know For Sure’ but couldn’t tour to support it.

Now he can, so here is a live version of ‘My Sunshine’ recorded live at Paddo RSL, Sydney, on Saturday the 29th of May 2021.

Balbi is a founding member of Noiseworks and his side project Electric Hippies. He is also now fronting and rejuvenating Mi-Sex. If that ain’t enough the Fox Sports Test Cricket Theme was composed and produced by Steve Balbi.

The live edition of ‘My Sunshine’ is the first part of a 5Track EP coming soon.

Also coming soon are Steve’s tour dates:

TOUR DATES 2022

FRI 22 APRIL: Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill NSW

SAT 21 MAY: Songs & Stories @ Pigeon Lane, Katoomba NSW

FRI 10 JUNE: Paddo RSL, Sydney NSW

SAT 11 JUNE: Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW

FRI 24 JUNE: Brass Monkey, Cronulla NSW

SAT 25 JUNE: Ziggy Pops @ The Newmarket Hotel, St Kilda VIC

WED 06 JULY: Big Red Bash, Birdsville QLD

