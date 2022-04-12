Steve Balbi Premieres Live Version of ‘My Sunshine’ - Noise11.com

Covid lockdowns meant there was no live music for a time. During that time Steve Balbi released ‘I Think I Know For Sure’ but couldn’t tour to support it.
Now he can, so here is a live version of ‘My Sunshine’ recorded live at Paddo RSL, Sydney, on Saturday the 29th of May 2021.
Balbi is a founding member of Noiseworks and his side project Electric Hippies. He is also now fronting and rejuvenating Mi-Sex. If that ain’t enough the Fox Sports Test Cricket Theme was composed and produced by Steve Balbi.
The live edition of ‘My Sunshine’ is the first part of a 5Track EP coming soon.
Also coming soon are Steve’s tour dates:
TOUR DATES 2022
FRI 22 APRIL: Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill NSW
SAT 21 MAY: Songs & Stories @ Pigeon Lane, Katoomba NSW
FRI 10 JUNE: Paddo RSL, Sydney NSW
SAT 11 JUNE: Lizotte’s, Newcastle NSW
FRI 24 JUNE: Brass Monkey, Cronulla NSW
SAT 25 JUNE: Ziggy Pops @ The Newmarket Hotel, St Kilda VIC
WED 06 JULY: Big Red Bash, Birdsville QLD
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook