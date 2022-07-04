Steven Tyler Doing Well After Rehab - Noise11.com

Steven Tyler’s representative has assured fans he is doing “extremely well” after completing a stint in rehab.

In late May, Aerosmith announced the frontman had voluntarily entered rehab after suffering a relapse following 10 years of sobriety, and over the weekend, TMZ reported that the rocker had left the facility.

A rep for Aerosmith subsequently confirmed the news to People, and added, “He’s doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage.”

The musician left his treatment centre last week and stayed for longer than the required 30 days, according to TMZ.

Tyler, who has been very open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, suffered a relapse shortly before Aerosmith were set to re-launch their residency in Las Vegas. The June and July dates were scrapped and the residency will now commence in September.

At the time, the band said in a statement, “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows… Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

