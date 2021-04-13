 Stevie Wonder Calls For Police Reform - Noise11.com
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Wonder Calls For Police Reform

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 13, 2021

in News

Steve Wonder has called for police reform after yet another black man was murdered by police Minneapolis Police, just 10 miles where George Floyd was murdered in 2020.

Stevie Wonder took to social media to focus America on its shame.

“How many more Black lives will be lost at the hands of police? This is why we need police reform,” he said.

“Why is the police chief making a conclusion after he refuses to discuss details? We need police reform. A mistake???? How does this happen?? We need police reform. Expired license plates?? We need police reform. Black people in this country are dying at the hands of police. Anybody confused?

“I remember an accidental police shooting in Minnesota four years ago. A Black police officer accidentally shot and killed a white woman. The police officer immediately stated it was an accident and apologized to the family. He was tried and convicted of 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter. The judge refused any leniency and sentenced him to 12 1/2 years in prison. He was the first Minnesota police man to be convicted of an on duty shooting in recent years. Black police- white victim-justice was swift and stiff. Another unintentional police shooting last night – White police and Black victim. What will justice serve this time? A police chief who had made a conclusion without discussing any facts?

“Will the police officer apologize? Will the judge ignore leniency? Will this Black victim and his family in Minnesota see swift and stiff punishment? Does this system need reform? Do the math”.

George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin. His trail is now underway in the USA. Chauvin’s wife, a Laos born former Miss Minnesota contestant, filed for divorce the day before Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death.

Stevie Wonder released new music in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. In ‘Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate’ he confronts those “sick and tired of us protesting” and ‘Where Is Our Love’ he sings about “this urban bloodstained street”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Who Heinz Beanz
The Who Revisit Heinz Baked Beans For 50th Anniversary

The Who have reunited with Heinz five decades after their iconic 'The Who Sell Out' album artwork, which featured frontman Roger Daltrey sitting in a bath full of Heinz Beanz.

6 hours ago
David Gilmour
Watch David Gilmour Perform Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Albatross’

David Gilmour’s performance of the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Albatross’, written by the late Peter Green, has premiered on YouTube.

4 days ago
Paul Simon, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Paul Simon Sells Catalog To Sony Music Publishing

Paul Simon has sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Sony Music Publishing for what is expected to be a deal worth over $200 million.

April 1, 2021
BJ Thomas
BJ Thomas Reveals He Has Stage Four Cancer

Singer Songwriter BJ Thomas has revealed that he is being treated for stage 4 cancer.

March 24, 2021
Linda Ronstadt Sells Her Songs to Irving Azoff

Linda Ronstadt is the latest artist to sell her recorded music catalogue.

March 24, 2021
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Some Mick Jagger Trickery

Jon Bon Jovi has recalled his time working at the Power Station recording studio in New York when he was 18, and on one occasion he bumped into The Rolling Stones.

March 17, 2021
Doug Parkinson photo by Ros O'Gorman
R.I.P. Doug Parkinson Dies At Age 74

Australian soul singer Doug Parkinson has passed away at age 74.

March 15, 2021